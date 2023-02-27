Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Announces Brook Sparks as 2022 Agent of the Year

Brook Sparks Earns Agent of the Year Status For 2022 With over $45 million in sales.

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (PRWEB) February 27, 2023

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is proud to announce Brook Sparks as their Top Producing Agent for the Firm, earning her the title of Agent of the Year for the 2nd year in a row.

The accolade is based on total sales volume and units sold for the year. In addition, Brook earned the Listing Agent of the Year award for the firm and is ranked in the top 10 of all selling agents on the Outer Banks*.

"This year was a beautiful mix of highs and lows. I was reminded that success is not always comfortable, and I had to get comfortable being uncomfortable to achieve my goals. Although it is only natural in my industry for professionals to quantify their successes by numbers and MLS rankings, I find myself ignoring statistics and focusing more on the satisfaction of my friends and clients. I also strive to remain an industry leader in high returning, luxury investment property purchases with a focus on 1031 exchanges.

In 2022, I was blessed to be trusted by repeat clients. I found myself leaning on my Currituck roots which led to the indescribable joys of helping my neighbors and friends find their first home or their dream home.

In 2023, my focus will remain on matching clients to the perfect property for their needs. Regardless of the price point and location, providing the most personalized service to all of my clients will remain paramount when I think about year-end accomplishments and goals. I am honored to be recognized for this prestigious award for the second year in a row, but I am more humbled to say that I helped others achieve their personal and investment goals. Thank you to my clients who continue to trust me," says Brook.

Brook also earned the coveted 2022 Coldwell Banker International Society of Excellence Award, which is awarded to less than 1% of all Coldwell Banker agents worldwide.

"This is the first time we have had an agent earn the prestigious Coldwell Banker International Society of Excellence Award, which is the highest award offered by Coldwell Banker. Brook continues to amaze me with the service she provides to her clients. Whether she is selling a million-dollar investment home in Corolla or a charming single-family home on Currituck mainland, she treats every client with the same respect and dedication, providing them with a 5-star client experience. To top it off, she has a wonderful sense of humor and is a fun person to work with!

In addition to her successful real estate career, Brook dedicates her time to leading the Wounded Warrior in Action program. This organization brings purple heart recipients to the Outer Banks for a week of duck hunting, comradery, and relaxation. For the last 12 years, Brook has been instrumental in getting local restaurants, businesses, and our incredible community members involved in the project. Their support helps cover the costs of everything from hunting supplies to accommodations, and anything in between," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

Family owned and operated for over three decades, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina. Known for their area expertise and commitment to the latest technology, the knowledgeable team at Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has earned a reputation as a premier real estate firm. With the resources and support of a worldwide brand like Coldwell Banker, one of the most influential real estate franchises in the world, it is not surprising that Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has led the Outer Banks market and has sold the most real estate for 9 consecutive years. **

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.22 – 12.31.22

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.14 – 12.31.22

