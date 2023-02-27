Function X launches the most easy-to-use hardware wallet card at Mobile World Congress 2023

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure developer Function X is excited to announce it will be launching the most easy-to-use hardware wallet card at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) set to take place in Barcelona, Spain, from February 27 to March 2.

p(x)Card is built upon Infineon technologies SECORA™ Blockchain security solution and Function X network infrastructure. This hardware wallet card allows users not only to have their own private keys, but also pay/buy cryptocurrencies as well as verify NFT in the physical retail outlets through XPOS. XPOS is the world's first blockchain point-of-sale devices developed by Pundi X Labs which are now used by thousands of merchants across 30 countries in the world.

The p(x)Card is an Near Field Communication (NFC)-empowered hardware wallet card. Leveraging NFC tech creates efficient two-way communication between two transacting parties, while ensuring that information is protected with encryption and secure channels. p(x)card users can easily sign/authorize transactions with NFC supported mobile devices, including point-of-sale terminals. The genesis edition of p(x)card supports f(x)Core, BNB Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon.

The MWC is an especially appropriate place to launch the p(x)Card as it is the world's largest and most influential connectivity event. The event typically attracts over 100,000 attendees from everywhere in the world, with operators, tech companies, and manufacturers using the event to showcase new products and services. The 2023 edition of MWC will include participation from big names such as Accenture, Huawei, Cisco, and so much more.

"The p(x)Card is a major milestone in our mission to make decentralized technology accessible to everyone," said David Ben Kay, President of Function X Foundation. "We believe that this product will help to drive the adoption of web3 technology and bring us one step closer to a future where digital currencies and NFTs are used easily and securely in people's daily lives."

The announcement at MWC will be followed by a whitelisting for those who want to order the p(x)Card. There will be a limited 500 genesis edition p(x)Cards for sale. The retail price is 39.99 USD per card. Participants in the presale campaigns can receive up to 30% off discount. The whitelisting of the pre-sale will be open from Feb 28 to March 19 2023.

The MWC visitors can see the p(x)Card in action at the Pundi X 365 booth, Stand 8.1A8, Hall 8.1, during the following time slots:

Monday Feb 27: 1:30pm -4 pm

Tuesday Feb 28: 11am - 13:30 pm

Wednesday Mar 1: 1:30pm -4 pm

Thursday Mar 2: 11am-13:30pm

About Function X Foundation

Function X Foundation is a nonprofit, independent organization that supports the growth of the Function X Ecosystem, a next-generation internet service framework, built entirely on and for the blockchain. It is a completely new ecosystem providing a novel service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architectures, combining the benefits of both, and using the most commonly used technical solutions. The Foundation has been set up to manage the usage of the Ecosystem Genesis Fund, which aims to motivate, encourage and facilitate service providers to join and get rooted into the Function X Ecosystem.

For more information about Function X, visit https://www.functionx.io

SOURCE Function X Foundation