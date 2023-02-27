Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director of Queue Associates, Inc, Named a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Digital Technology Awards Honoree

Jeffrey Goldstein, Managing Director of Queue Associates, Inc., was named a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Digital Technology.

ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeffrey Goldstein is the Managing Director of Queue Associates, Inc., a global Microsoft Solutions Partner company with one of its primary offices in Iselin, New Jersey. Mr. Goldstein is honored to have been officially named a 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Digital Technology.

NJBIZ, founded in 1987, is New Jersey's leading business journal and is also well-known for its events honoring the state's top business professionals. The 2023 NJBIZ Leader in Digital Technology award is a newly curated honor that evolved from NJBIZ's Digi-Tech Innovators Awards and celebrates companies and individuals impacting the digital industry.

ABOUT JEFFREY GOLDSTEIN

Jeffrey Goldstein received a nomination for the prestigious NJBIZ award in December 2022 from his longtime colleague Eric Rabinowitz, Chairman and Partner of East Brunswick, NJ-based IT Channel Marketing company Nurture Marketing. In addition to conducting business in New Jersey, Mr. Goldstein is also a lifelong resident of the state. Mr. Rabinowitz is also an NJBIZ honoree – in the 2022 NJBIZ Icon Awards – and a several-decade New Jersey resident. He explained his reasoning for nominating Goldstein:

"Jeffrey is one of the most experienced and influential IT Channel Partner industry leaders. He is also a major champion for New Jersey business and innovation and has contributed to – both through his business and volunteerism – numerous digital transformation initiatives in the state. Jeffrey is a past President and current Board member of the Americas New Jersey Chapter of the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP). Under Jeffrey's IAMCP NJ Presidency, membership and the quality of speakers, contributions, sponsorships, and events, grew significantly. Jeffrey was elected President of IAMCP Americas, serving from January 2017 to December 2019. In New Jersey, he continues concentrating on initiatives such as data privacy and technology in education (STEM) with leading local political and business figures. These include New Jersey Representatives Thomas Kean, Jr. and Josh Gottheimer, with whom Jeffrey collaborates through his ongoing work with the IAMCP and the Microsoft-supported community, Voices for Innovation (VFI)."

Mr. Goldstein developed an exclusive relationship with Microsoft on behalf of Queue Associates almost three decades ago, which led to it becoming one of the world's highest-certified and most respected Microsoft Partner organizations He has received countless nominations for his company, including the 2004 Microsoft Dynamics SL Partner of the Year Award and the 2017 Microsoft Channel Partner of the Year Award. Queue recently earned Microsoft's Solution Partner status in the new Microsoft Cloud Partner program launched at the end of 2022. Queue Associates currently serves over 472 clients in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions and has over 71 full-time employees.

Mr. Goldstein is incredibly grateful to receive a spot on the 2023 NJBIZ honoree list. He is thankful for Mr. Rabinowitz's nomination and the support of his incredible team at Queue Associates.

ABOUT QUEUE ASSOCIATES | http://www.queueassoc.com

Queue Associates, Inc., with headquarters in Iselin, New Jersey, and offices around the world, focuses on implementing the Microsoft Dynamics 365 product suite, including Business Central, Finance & Supply Chain Management, Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Field Service, Project Operations and many more complimentary Microsoft solutions. The company aims to grow through perpetual digital transformation alongside its many clients – all in highly specialized industries – having the unique advantage of employees with backgrounds and experience in almost every specialized industry.

