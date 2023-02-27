Submit Release
Global Mining Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global mining market are Glencore plc, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Jiangxi Copper, Vale SA, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd., Anglo American, Aluminum Corporation of China, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd and China Shenhua among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Mining Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,105.94 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,425.16 Billion by 2028. Also, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the technology outlook, the surface mining segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mining market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the type outlook, the coal mining segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global mining market from 2023 to 2028
  • The North American region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • Asia Pacific region has the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Glencore plc, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Jiangxi Copper, Vale SA, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd., Anglo American, Aluminum Corporation of China, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd and China Shenhua among others, are some of the key players in the global mining market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Coal Mining
  • Metal Mining
  • Other

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Surface Mining
  • Underground Mining
  • Placer Mining
  • In-situ Mining

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Mining Market - Forecast to 2028’’


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


