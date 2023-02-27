Global Mining Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global mining market are Glencore plc, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Jiangxi Copper, Vale SA, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd., Anglo American, Aluminum Corporation of China, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd and China Shenhua among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Mining Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,105.94 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1,425.16 Billion by 2028. Also, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights

As per the technology outlook, the surface mining segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global mining market from 2023 to 2028

As per the type outlook, the coal mining segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global mining market from 2023 to 2028

The North American region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

Asia Pacific region has the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Glencore plc, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Jiangxi Copper, Vale SA, Yanzhou Coal Mining Co. Ltd., Anglo American, Aluminum Corporation of China, Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd and China Shenhua among others, are some of the key players in the global mining market





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Coal Mining

Metal Mining

Other





Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

Placer Mining

In-situ Mining

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

