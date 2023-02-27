Global Agave Syrup Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Malt Products Corporation, Hain Daniels Group, Sisana Sweeteners, The IIDEA Company, Maretai Organics Australia, Ciranda Inc., Dandy Lions Limited, Suzannes Specialties Inc., Dipasa USA Inc., and American Beverage Marketers among others, are some of the key players in the global agave market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Agave Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The increasing diabetic patient population, demand from the food and beverages industry, and demand for food products containing natural ingredients by consumers are the major drivers of the market. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among individuals, growing demand for bakery products, and awareness regarding the negative health effects of sugar are expected to propel the growth of the market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Agave Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the organic segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028

As per the industry outlook, the food & beverages segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global agave market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Malt Products Corporation, Hain Daniels Group, Sisana Sweeteners, The IIDEA Company, Maretai Organics Australia, Ciranda Inc., Dandy Lions Limited, Suzannes Specialties Inc., Dipasa USA Inc., and American Beverage Marketers among others, are some of the key players in the global agave market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/agave-market-3935

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Organic

Non-Organic

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Food & Beverages

Bakery

Others





Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Offline

Online

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com