Atopic Dermatitis Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2031 | CAGR of 15.1%

Atopic Dermatitis Market Size

Atopic dermatitis market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atopic dermatitis market size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031. Atopic dermatitis is a condition that makes the person’s skin red and itchy. It's common in children but can occur at any age. Atopic dermatitis is long lasting (chronic) and tends to flare periodically. It may be accompanied by asthma or hay fever. No cure has been found for atopic dermatitis. But treatments and self-care measures can relieve itching and prevent new outbreaks. Atopic dermatitis (eczema) signs and symptoms vary widely from person to person and include dry skin, itching, which may be severe, especially at night. red to brownish-gray patches, especially on the hands, feet, ankles, wrists, neck, upper chest, eyelids, inside the bend of the elbows and knees, and in infants, the face and scalp, small, raised bumps, which may leak fluid and crust over when scratched, thickened, cracked, scaly skin, raw, sensitive, and swollen skin from scratching. Atopic dermatitis most often begins before 5 years and may persist into adolescence and adulthood. For some people, it flares periodically and then clears up for a time.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the global atopic dermatitis market. The key companies profiled in the report include AbbVie Inc., Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., Asana Biosciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Bayer AG, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Inc., Dermavant Sciences, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Inc., Galderma, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Inc., Leo Pharma, Inc., Novartis AG, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi SA, Inc., and Viatris, Inc.

Rise in initiatives from various governments in improving the infrastructure of hospitals and clinics with the latest equipment, and advancement in atopic dermatitis industry are expected to expand the growth scope for the global atopic dermatitis market size. An increase in number of patients suffering from various skin disorders, changes in climatic conditions, and the rise in disposable income in both developed and developing countries are further expected to accelerate the growth of atopic dermatitis market analysis. Besides, the emergence of the latest technologies in the medical sector and the introduction of innovative procedures are magnifying the atopic dermatitis market trends.

However, stringent regulations and generic competition restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of competent individuals in hospitals and clinics, and changes in the economic strategy have a negative impact on the dermatitis atopica market.

The atopic dermatitis market share is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. By drug class, it is categorized into corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors, biologics, and others. Depending on indication, it is classified into topical, injectable, and oral. According to end user, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

By route of administration, the injectable segment generated the highest revenue in the atopic dermatitis market in 2021, owing to product approvals of drugs such as dupilumab.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment generated the highest revenue in the atopic dermatitis market in 2021, owing to high prevalence of dermatitis, rise in prices of drugs, increase in income levels of poor & middle-class families, and approval of drugs.Moreover, discounts on repeated purchases, growing number of inititatives from various governmental bodies in improving the infrastructure of hospitals and pharmacies are expected to expand the growth scop of the hospital pharmacies segment. Additionally, easy availability of therapeutic drugs, affordability and convenience are some of the factors boosting the growth of the segment.

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share in the atopic dermatitis market in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the atopic dermatitis market forecast period. This is primarily attributed to increase in prevalence of atopic dermatitis, increase in number of atopic dermatitis industry and rise in treatment awareness among the patient population. Moreover, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and early adoption of novel medications are expected to propel the growth of the market. For instance, as per the 2022 National Eczema Association, an estimated 16.5 million U.S. adults (7.3%) have atopic dermatitis that initially began at more than two years of age, with nearly 40% affected by moderate or severe disease.

Asia-Pacific witnessed the highest growth rate for the atopic dermatitis market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period, which is attributed to strong presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, huge patient population, and rise in healthcare expenditure.

