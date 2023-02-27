Container Security Market to Value to Cross USD 7.57 Billion in 2030

container security market value size

Container security market is witnessing growth, owing to a significant increase in container application adoption across enterprises & production environments.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global container security market was estimated at $571.47 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Rapid digital transformation, presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform, and growing inclination toward cybersecurity solutions to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global container security market. On the other hand, lack of awareness about container technologies and security and limited security budget among small & medium enterprises restrain the growth to some extent. However, surge in adoption of cloud-based containers in the major industries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14626

Based on component, the container security platform segment dominated with the largest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global container security market. A container security platform is a technology used by major businesses to improve the quality of the existing security rules. This factor is driving the segment growth. The services segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 30.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to the fact that container-as-a-service is a technique that enables software developers, and IT teams to cut shipment time by combining the hosted program.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premises segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global container security market, due to the fact that the necessity for a tightly managed data security platform to safeguard secret information has resulted in a steep increase in the adoption of container security solutions across on-premises platforms. Simultaneously, the cloud segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period. Container security technology is extensively utilized for cloud-native applications due to several benefits such as greater flexibility, scalability, simplicity of management, and more. This factor fuels the growth of the segment.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14626

Based on region, the market across North America dominated the market with major share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global container security market. This is attributed to the fact that North America is home to a number of key players who offer advanced solutions related to this avant-garde technology. On the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because the prime players in the container security industry have been developing and adopting various advanced strategies to raise the penetration of AI-powered electronics equipment in the Asia-Pacific region.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14626

Key players in the industry –

• Aqua Security

• Sysdig

• Capsule8

• Alert Logic

• Cloud Passage

• Qualys

• Trend Micro

• Nev Vector

• Twist lock

• StackRox

Key Findings of the Study –

• In 2020, the on-premises segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

• The large enterprises segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

• North America contributed for the major share in container security market, accounting for more than 40.1% share in 2020.

Procure Complete Report (269 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3ITr6EH

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

