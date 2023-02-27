With 4% CAGR, Coated Paper Market Size to Reach USD 9.68 billion by 2029

According to Exactitude Consultancy the Global Coated Paper Market value is expected to reach USD 9.68 billion by 2029, growing at a 4% CAGR of Between Forecast Period 2023 and 2029.

The global Coated Paper Market is expected to grow at 4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.68 billion by 2029 from USD 6.80 billion in 2022. The coated paper market refers to the global market for paper products that have been coated with a layer of materials such as clay, calcium carbonate, or other polymers to improve their printing quality and other physical properties. Coated paper is commonly used in a variety of applications, including printing, packaging, and labeling.

The global coated paper market is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for packaging materials in the food and beverage industry, rising demand for printing materials in the publishing industry, and the growing popularity of e-commerce, which has led to increased demand for shipping boxes and other packaging materials.

Industry Development:

In August 2020, J&J Green Paper launched a unique, environment- friendly pellet that produces water-resistant coatings for paper and paper packaging without the use of toxic oil-based products.

In October 2019, Sappi Europe signed a collaboration agreement with HP Indigo as part of HP Indigo’s Alliance One program. Under this alliance, both companies will continue to execute their commitment towards providing environment-friendly wood-free coated paper and digital imaging technologies to print media, respectively.

Objectives of the Study

Define and segment the market for coated paper on the basis of coating material, type, and application

Estimate and forecast the market for coated paper in terms of value

Analyse significant region-specific trends of the market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To estimate and forecast the market for coated paper by coating material, type, application, and region at country-level in each of the regions

Identify and analyse key drivers, restraints, and opportunities, and challenges influencing the coated paper market

To analyse recent market developments and competitive strategies such as, alliances, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to draw the competitive landscape of the coated paper market

Strategically identify and profile key market players and analyse their core competencies in each type and application of the coated paper market





Report Attribute Details Coated Paper Market size value in 2022 USD 6.80 billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 9.68 billion Market Growth rate CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2029 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2020 Forecast period 2023 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million, volume in units, CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered By Product Type; Packaging Type; Application and By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; Italy; U.K.; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan), Stora Enso Oyj (Finland), Sappi limited (South Africa), Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia), and UPM (Finland). Customization scope Free report customization with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.





Companies Covered in Coated Paper Market Report:

Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Stora Enso Oyj (Finland)

Sappi limited (South Africa)

Asia Pulp & Paper (Indonesia)

UPM (Finland).

Key Market Segments: Coated Paper Market

by Product Type

Grounded Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Kaolin Clay

SB Latex

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Starch

Talc

Titanium Dioxide (Tio2)

Wax

Others

by Packaging Type

Coated Fine Paper

Standard Coated Fine Paper

Coated Ground Wood Paper

Low Coat Weight Papers

Art Papers

Others

by Application

Packaging

Printing

Labels

by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Packaging application is expected to drive the growth of coated paper market

Packaging

As I mentioned earlier, the demand for coated paper in packaging is being driven by factors such as the growing e-commerce sector, increasing demand for sustainable packaging materials, and rising consumer demand for packaged food and beverages. Coated paper is commonly used in applications such as shipping boxes, cartons, and other packaging materials.

Printing

Coated paper is commonly used in the printing industry due to its ability to provide high-quality images and text. Coated paper is used for a wide range of applications, including magazines, catalogs, brochures, and other marketing materials.

Labels

Coated paper is also commonly used in the labeling industry due to its ability to provide high-quality images and text. Coated paper labels are commonly used in applications such as product packaging, shipping labels, and barcodes.

