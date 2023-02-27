Submit Release
Global Kids Bicycle Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Giant Bicycles, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Specialized Bicycle Components, SCOTT Sports SA, Cannondale, GT Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Fuji Bikes, Cervélo, and Cicli Pinarello SRL among others, are some of the key players in the global kids bicycle market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Kids Bicycle Market is expected to grow from USD 19.5 billion in 2023 to USD 25.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028.

The expansion of the market is anticipated to be supported by the rise in government-initiated bicycle distribution programs in emerging countries, the number of cycling and marathon events conducted by manufacturers and sports groups, and the rising prevalence of obesity amongst younger people.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Kids Bicycle Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the product type outlook, the conventional segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global kids' bicycle market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the transporting segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global kids' bicycle market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/kids-bicycle-market-3961

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Battery Operated
  • Conventional

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Transporting
  • Racing

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Sports
  • Fitness
  • Healthcare
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


