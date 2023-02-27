Submit Release
Newcastle Airport’s New Agreement Aims For 100% Renewable Energy

Shane de Wit, Executive General Manager of Aviation, said that the partnership with Flow Power would make Newcastle Airport a leader in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. And Newcastle Airport has already implemented several key initiatives.

“In 2021, 99 kWh solar was installed at the airport producing 3.9% of electricity and reducing our carbon footprint by more than 75 tonnes.”

“Our expanded terminal is being designed with a 5-Star Green Star rating, and our new Covered Car Park will feature 1,212 solar panels, powering more than 30% of the airport.

“Sustainability is also being incorporated into Astra Aerolab’s built environment – our first commercial office building has been designed with a successful 5-star Green Building rating assessment from Green Building Council Australia.”

Wind, solar, and storage are all included in Flow Power’s renewable energy portfolio.

The Newcastle Airport, The Sydney Opera House, Snack Brands, Westpac, The City of Sydney, Asahi Beverages, and Pernod Ricard Winemakers are just a few of the organisations that Flow Power supplies with energy.

