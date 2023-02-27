Fruit Puree Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2031

A number of factors, including rising demand from the bakery and infant food industries, have contributed to the fruit puree market's strong expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Fruit Puree Market garnered $4.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $7.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global fruit puree market based on product, nature, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The major players analyzed for global fruit puree industry are Agrana Zucker Starke und Frucht Holding AG, Aseptic Fruit Purees, China Kunyu Industrial, David Berryman Ltd, Dennick FruitSource, LLC, Doehler Group SE, Fruit Puree Miami, Grunewald International, Ingredion Incorporated, Milne Fruit Products, Inc., Sicoly Cooperative, SVZ International B.V, The Perfect Puree of Napa Valley, Tree Top Inc., and Uren Food Group.

The global fruit puree market is analyzed based on product, nature, application, and region. By product, the market is divided into tropical and exotic fruits, citrus fruits, berries, and others. Among these, the berries segment occupied the major fruit puree market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to their low-calorie content, high antioxidant concentration, vitamin C content, and benefits for lowering blood pressure and cholesterol, berries are among the healthiest fruits to consume.

Based on region:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the total fruit puree market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Snapshot

2.2.Key findings

2.2.1.Top investment pocket

2.3.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping global fruit puree industry/market

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3.Threat of new entrants

3.2.4.Threat of substitutes

3.2.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Growing interest in low-calorie recipes

3.3.1.2.Increased spending on functional and healthy foods

3.3.1.3.Expansion of the consumer goods market (FMCG)

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.Flooding of fake and illegal products

3.3.2.2.High price sensitivity

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Increased demand from the food industry

3.3.3.2.Increase in e-commerce sales

3.4.COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.Value chain analysis

3.6.Top player positioning

3.7.Market share analysis, 2021-2031

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

By application, it is classified into cosmetics & personal care products, food & beverage, and others. Further, food & beverage segment is bifurcated into bakery & dairy, confectionary, beverages, convenience foods, and baby foods. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fruit puree is used in a variety of drinks, including smoothies, fruit juices, and alcoholic beverages. A rising market exists for juices created from exotic fruit purees, and bartenders employ fruit purees to make cocktails in addition to other uses. This will help the fruit puree market in the food and beverage application segment to flourish. Thus, these fruit puree market trends are driving the market growth.

