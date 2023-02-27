Crayon Data and Redington Partner to Accelerate Africa’s Fast Growing Fintech Landscape

Crayon Data and Redington to strengthen Africa's digital backbone with AI-driven solutions

Crayon Data's partnership with Redington aims to boost the fintech and digital transformation landscape in Africa.

SINGAPORE, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crayon Data, a leading artificial intelligence and big data company

headquartered in Singapore with a presence in India and UAE, has announced its partnership with

Redington in Africa.

Together, Crayon Data and Redington will strengthen Africa's digital backbone with AI-driven

solutions. The partnership aims to create a highly differentiated offering for fintech and consumer

banking players to accelerate financial inclusion.

Suresh Shankar, CEO & Founder of Crayon Data, says, “Africa is a massive untapped opportunity,

especially in Banking and fintech. The rise of digital wallets in Africa - 562Mn customers, 28Bn

transactions, 452Bn$ in value annually, marks a progressive step towards financial inclusion. Our

partnership with Redington will create a massive opportunity to benefit African consumers, through

innovative ideas like device financing, digital wallets, micro-finance, micro-insurance, etc.

Together, Crayon Data and Redington will offer an innovative business model and an end-to-end

platform for any enterprise wanting to launch a digital wallet or Neo bank, The platform combines

Redington’s hardware, software, and mobility expertise and presence in 18 markets, with Crayon

Data’s innovative maya.ai fintech software.”

Crayon Data’s flagship platform, maya.ai, aims to cut through the data clutter that enterprises are

inundated with. Using patented algorithms and Machine Learning (ML), maya.ai generates simple,

easy-to-understand, and relevant insights based on non-Personally Identifiable Information (PII)

consumer data. This information allows enterprises to make informed business decisions to drive

customer engagement. With this partnership, Redington will introduce the magic of maya.ai across

financial services, telecommunications, payments, wallets, travel, and tourism in Africa.

Viswanath Pallasena, CEO – Middle East and Africa at Redington Gulf says “We are excited to

announce our exclusive partnership with Crayon Data, which will enable us to fulfill our mission of

reducing technology friction so that technology can benefit people, organizations, and society at

large. Our channel partners across Africa will be empowered to offer quick-to-deploy affordability

solutions, supported by fintech platforms, e-wallets, and data analytics, which will allow products

and services to be delivered upfront with customized payment options. By leveraging Redington's

partner relationships with Crayon's innovative fintech solutions, we will be able to bring value to a

wider range of customers, including consumers and enterprises across Africa. This partnership

presents a wealth of new opportunities for our channel partners to better serve their customers with

the latest technology, and we are thrilled to work with Crayon to deliver affordable solutions that will

help bridge the gap between innovation and adoption in Africa.”

About Redington

Redington, an integrated technology solutions provider, enables businesses in their digital

transformation journeys by addressing technology friction – the gap between innovation and adoption.

With presence across 38 markets through 60 subsidiary offices, over 290+ brand associations, and

40,000 channel partners, Redington enables seamless and end-to-end distribution for all categories of

IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products in India, Singapore, South Asia, Middle-East, Africa

and Turkey.

About Crayon Data

Crayon Data is a leading provider of AI-led revenue acceleration solutions, headquartered in Singapore

with a local presence in India and the UAE. The company was founded in 2012 with the vision of

simplifying the world’s choices. Our flagship platform, maya.ai, helps enterprises across the Banking,

Fintech, and Travel industries create and capture sustainable revenue streams by unlocking the value

of data. maya.ai's capability is driven by four “as a Service” components - Data, Recommendation,

Customer Experience, and Marketplace - that work individually and together to create tangible results.

Crayon Data recently won the E50 awards organized by KPMG and the Business Times in Singapore.

Crayon was featured in HFS Hot Vendors Compendium in 2021. They were also among the top 15

finalists at Emerging Enterprise Awards 2019, Singapore