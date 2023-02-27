Cocktail Critters’ New Line of Bartending Gifts is Selling Like Hotcakes
The gold-plated cocktail pins add whimsy and joy to gatherings, making them excellent conversation starters, drink garnishes, and party favors, all in oneHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cocktail Critters, a Hawaii-based bartending accessories business, is amping up sales of its uniquely designed enamel pins. Each design includes an animal and a traditional cocktail, alcoholic drink, or other beverage, adding zest to celebrations.
The vibrant accessories are an excellent addition to all gatherings because they give any beverage a touch of individuality. Their main product line is being presented as bartender gift accessories to anyone with an imagination and a sense of fun, thanks to its extensive assortment of adorable enamel pins.
Mitchell Lum, a seasoned representative for well-known spirits brands, owns the Honolulu-based business. Cocktail Critters is expanding its store with distinctive cocktail pins that will be the talk of every occasion and gathering, enrapturing the tropical mood of Hawaii.
The designs of the gold-plated enamel pins from their most recent collection, which lend style and refinement to any beverage served, depict more adaptable cocktails. The newest trend is to have designs that express your favorite drinks, such as a delicious but less well-known Mint Jelup, a traditional Cosmopolitan for females out on the town, or a cool Cuba Libre.
The bartender gifts include pins available in various other odd designs, such as actual and fictional creatures that will add charm to cocktails. Choose from adorable preferences like cats and dogs to lovable images of less common animals like bats and foxes.
The original artwork is digitized and hand-crafted into pins with a particular multi-purpose use plated with gold, silver, or black nickel. Once the guest has finished their drink, they can be creatively arranged on the beverage or fastened to their attire.
These adorable enamel pins are a fantastic way to enhance one’s appearance, showcase one’s positive outlook, and showcase one’s love of animals and preferred beverages. They can be pinned to various garments, such as dresses, blouses, coats, sweaters, ties, and bows. These pins can embellish whatever item the guest is holding or wearing.
“We love adding flavor to your cocktail gatherings! What better way to showcase your fabulous personality while adding charm than to liven it up with unique conversational pieces? Our enamel pins are a must-have bartender accessory or a wonderful bartending gift for anyone with a sense of fun and frivolity,” says founder and owner Mitchell Lum.
The business also produces wearable items like t-shirts, sweaters, caps, and face masks, in addition to entertaining cocktail pins. Even more practical items are available from them, like their latest stainless steel whiskey stones to serve your preferred Bourbon at an optimal temperature.
About Cocktail Critters -
Mitchell Lum created the online retailer Cocktail Critters in Hawaii to create and offer everyone enticing and intoxicating bartending gifts and accessories.
Media Contact
Cocktail Critters
info@cocktailcritters.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram