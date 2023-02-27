Enhanced Version of the SKYCOPTER Confined Space Inspection Drone Now is Available at Fiberscope.net

An improved FPV confined space inspection drone model with enhanced illumination, increased flight time, and the first-ever worldwide civil real-time remote piloting system has been launched. The drone is enclosed and protected by an external aerodynamic, ultra-light, and ultra-resistant cage to ensure safety and avoid damage to inspected structures and to the airframe itself.

Great news for industrial drone operators: Fiberscope.net now offers an upgraded SKYCOPTER collision-resistant drone for confined space inspections.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have recently gained considerable popularity in different business sectors, industrial inspection being no exception. However, many drones used for indoor industrial applications need more qualities that make them fit for professional purposes. The SKYCOPTER encompasses all such characteristics in one piece of equipment.

The drone is equipped with an extra-durable collision-resistant protective cage and can fly for about 14 minutes on a single charge. The unit comes with four extra LiPo batteries to extend the operation time for as much as required. The drone is suitable for any type of environment, including conditions of high humidity and even radiation. It is splash and dust-proof and can operate in temperatures ranging from -20 to +40°C (-4 to 104 F). In addition, the drone can carry up to 250g (or 0.55 lb). of extra loads, such as specialized cameras, detectors, or sensors, if required.

The drone's tiltable camera can record FullHD, 1080p video while sending a latency-free crystal clear digital stream to the ground for First Person View on high-definition goggles or a ruggedized ground station display. Thanks to the FPV technology, you can fly as if you are onboard the drone.

The SKYCOPTER can be supplied with a worldwide real-time remote piloting system that allows drone piloting from virtually anywhere in the world. The pilot simply needs to connect the radio controller to his PC and install the Remote Piloting Software.

The company manufacturer CEO, Giuseppe Santangelo, puts it:

"Travel expenses are eliminated, and because no travel is involved, the pilot's time commitment drops from days to hours, which also means that a pilot can conduct several inspections on the same day with drones operating thousands of miles away while remaining in the same place.."

The SKYCOPTER confined space inspection drone can be successfully used for enhanced inspections of tanks, tunnels, mines, sewer lines, and the structural integrity of buildings, among many other applications. As such, the drone can successfully replace more expensive and time-consuming technologies, providing increased safety and convenience.

