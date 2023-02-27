Telit Cinterion Expands 5G LPWA Module Portfolio with New Modules Featuring Sony's Altair ALT1350 Chipset

The most secured 5G LPWA modules with best-in-class power consumption, helping device OEMs in smart metering, asset tracking, telematics, and more to deploy and safely maintain their IoT solutions securely connected in the field for years

Future-proof design includes support for 3GPP Rel. 15/16/17 and next-gen LTE-M/ NB-IoT, as well as eSIM/ iSIM and non-terrestrial networks (NTN)

IRVINE, Calif. and BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telit Cinterion, a global enabler of the intelligent edge, today announced new ultra-compact 5G low-power wireless access (LPWA) modules for a wide variety of indoor and outdoor IoT applications that require long battery life and long service life. The modules feature the ALT1350 chipset from Sony Semiconductor Israel (Sony), the world's first chipset that supports both unlicensed spectrum and satellite connectivity in a single chipset, enabling faster development, lower power, smaller size and new use cases.

The new modules have several next-generation features that make them ideal for device OEMs, systems integrators and enterprises such as utilities that need to dramatically extend the service life of their IoT devices beyond what traditional designs enable:

Compliance with 3GPP release 15/16/17 features such as IoT data communication over non-terrestrial networks (NTN). This provides users with future-proof flexibility to switch between cellular and satellite technologies to meet criteria such as coverage, performance, fallback, tariffs and more.

This provides users with future-proof flexibility to switch between cellular and satellite technologies to meet criteria such as coverage, performance, fallback, tariffs and more. Support for embedded SIM (eSIM) and integrated SIM (iSIM) technologies. This provides additional future proofing over the full project lifecycle and faster deployments, as well as enterprise-grade security based on integrated Secure Element (iSE), with compliance to CC EAL 5+.

This provides additional future proofing over the full project lifecycle and faster deployments, as well as enterprise-grade security based on integrated Secure Element (iSE), with compliance to CC EAL 5+. Best-in-class power consumption. This extends the service life of battery powered IoT devices to a decade or longer, which eliminates the expense of periodically replacing batteries.

This extends the service life of battery powered IoT devices to a decade or longer, which eliminates the expense of periodically replacing batteries. Support for multiple location technologies, including Wi-Fi scan and GNSS. This maximizes flexibility when choosing technologies for indoor and outdoor positioning applications such as tracking high-value medical equipment around a hospital campus.

This maximizes flexibility when choosing technologies for indoor and outdoor positioning applications such as tracking high-value medical equipment around a hospital campus. Support for the most secure and flexible connectivity solutions. This enables rapid, easy integration with wireless networks and seamless operation across multiple technologies.

The new modules leverage the advanced capabilities in Sony's ALT1350 chipset, designed to meet the unique and demanding requirements of the 5G LPWA massive IoT market. The ALT1350 SoC features ultra-low power consumption in a variety of modes, including 3GPP PSM and eDRX, which significantly increases the longevity of battery-operated devices.

The ALT1350 also has an AI engine for edge processing, as well as indoor and outdoor positioning technologies bundled with a sensor hub that collects data from the sensors while maintaining its ultra-low power and high security. The SoC integrates multi-layered security architecture, including hardware and software-based secure elements to ensure end-to-end security.

The new modules have pin-to-pin compatibility with Telit Cinterion's widely deployed module families, enabling integrators to design a single PCB layout and deploy any combination of cellular technologies, with a "design once, use anywhere" strategy.

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Telit Cinterion to serve the growing IoT market connecting utilities, logistic solutions, mobility solutions, health products and more to the cloud," said Dima Feldman, VP Product Management and Marketing at Sony Semiconductor Israel. "ALT1350 based modules will expand the device battery life to 20 years, allow hybrid connectivity and location options, and ultra-low power processing on the module to make the Telit Cinterion modules the real core of many IoT devices."

"The new modules are the latest example of Telit Cinterion's commitment to providing future-proof solutions and value-added services that device OEMs, systems integrators and customers rely on for their IoT deployments. We accelerate time-to-market, help to scale deployments through the full life cycle, and provide reliable, secure connectivity," said Manish Watwani, Chief Marketing and Product Officer at Telit Cinterion. "Sony's new ALT1350 chipset is the ideal foundation for these modules because it deftly balances 5G LPWA and NTN with ultra-long battery life to maximize connectivity options and service life."

To learn about the new LPWA modules, visit Telit Cinterion at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 in Hall 5, Stand 5A32.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global enabler of the intelligent edge providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands.

For more information, follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook or visit Telit.com.

Copyright © 2023 Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved. Telit Cinterion, Telit, OneEdge, Cinterion, and all associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Telit Communications S.p.A, Telit Communications LTD, Telit IoT Solutions Holding Ltd. and/or their affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

