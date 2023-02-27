Submit Release
News Search

There were 530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,016 in the last 365 days.

Vieworks' VIVIX X-ray Flat Panel Detector Full Line-up to be Showcased at ECR 2023

ANYANG, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading global provider of high-performance digital x-ray imaging solutions, will be participating in the upcoming ECR 2023. Thousands of professionals from the medical imaging and healthcare industry will gather in Vienna, Austria from March 1st to 4th to attend this international exhibition (Vieworks booth: Expo X3, booth 328). 

Vieworks will be showcasing its latest range of products including its longer and extended flat panel detectors (FPDs) for larger x-ray imaging along with its previous line-ups in 4 different zones: static FPDs (VIVIX-S V series and VIVIX-S F series), dynamic FPDs employing IGZO panel technology (VIVIX-D series), mammography FPDs (VIVIX-M series), and special-sized FPDs for single-shot larger x-ray imaging.

VIVIX-S V and F series are both Vieworks' next-generation detectors offered in 3 sizes - 25x30cm (VIVIX-S 2530VW/FW), 36x43cm (VIVIX-S 3643VW/FW), and 43x43cm (VIVIX-S 4343VW/FW). VIVIX-S V series presents high definition, fast workflow, and the most durable DR detectors with enhanced cost-efficiency. VIVIX-S F series, employing unbreakable glass-free TFT, brings users a premium experience with 99㎛ pixel pitch resolution and superior usability (lighter weight, long-lasting battery, and diverse battery charging methods).

The highlight of Vieworks booth this year would be its new "Single-shot FPD solutions for larger x-ray imaging." Longer and extended version FPDs including VIVIX-S 1751S (17 x 51 inch) will be disclosed exclusively to booth visitors. This new single-shot solution enables users to image full-spine and long bone at a much faster speed and at a lower dose.

Vieworks' latest advancements in digital imaging software for each of the applications are another must-see at ECR. Chest X-ray diagnosis support powered by AI brings the market proven VXvue to the next level. PureImpact Dynamic will be displayed with dynamic imaging detectors.

About Vieworks Co., Ltd. 

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced x-ray flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in the imaging industry by providing professionals with the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vieworks-vivix-x-ray-flat-panel-detector-full-line-up-to-be-showcased-at-ecr-2023-301756255.html

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

You just read:

Vieworks' VIVIX X-ray Flat Panel Detector Full Line-up to be Showcased at ECR 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more