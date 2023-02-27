360 DigiTech to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results on March 9, 2023

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. QFIN ("360 DigiTech" or the "Company"), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, March 9, 2023.



360 DigiTech's management team will host an earnings conference call at 7:30 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023 (8:30 AM Beijing Time on Friday, March 10).

Conference Call Preregistration

All participants wishing to join the conference call must pre-register online using the link provided below.

Registration Link: https://reg i ster.vevent.com/register/BI32e08695cf1644be8bb26556122263f7

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.3 60shuke . com .

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech is a Credit-Tech platform in China that provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The Company is dedicated to making credit services more accessible and personalized to consumers and SMEs through Credit-Tech services to financial institutions.

For more information, please visit: ir.360shuke.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 360 DigiTech may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including the Company's business outlook, beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, which factors include but not limited to the following: the Company's growth strategies, the Company's cooperation with 360 Group, changes in laws, rules and regulatory environments, the recognition of the Company's brand, market acceptance of the Company's products and services, trends and developments in the credit-tech industry, governmental policies relating to the credit-tech industry, general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in 360 DigiTech's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 360 DigiTech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

360 DigiTech

E-mail: ir@360shuke.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-138-0111-0739

E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com