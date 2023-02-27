Marbleous Innovation: Exploring the Booming Artificial Marble Market Analysis By 2031

Marbleous Innovation

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial marble, also known as engineered or cultured marble, is a popular material used in construction and interior design. It is a composite material made up of crushed marble, polyester resin, and pigments. It has a similar look and feel to natural marble, but with a more consistent color and pattern. The artificial marble market is growing rapidly, and is expected to continue to do so in the coming years.

Market Overview

The global artificial marble market size was valued at $2.88 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.58 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

One of the major advantages of artificial marble is its cost-effectiveness compared to natural marble. Natural marble is expensive and not easily available in large quantities. On the other hand, artificial marble is made from crushed marble, which is easily available and can be produced in large quantities. Moreover, artificial marble requires less maintenance and is more durable than natural marble, making it a popular choice for high-traffic areas.

Application Areas

Artificial marble is widely used in a variety of applications such as flooring, wall cladding, countertops, vanity tops, and others. Flooring is the largest application area for artificial marble, accounting for around 35% of the market share. The growing demand for aesthetically pleasing and durable flooring materials in residential and commercial buildings is driving the growth of the artificial marble flooring market.

Artificial marble is also used in the construction of luxury homes and buildings, hotels, and other high-end commercial spaces. In addition, it is also used in the healthcare sector for the construction of laboratories, hospitals, and other medical facilities. The growing demand for modern and luxurious healthcare facilities is expected to boost the growth of the artificial marble market in the healthcare sector.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for artificial marble, accounting for around 40% of the global market share. The rapid growth of the construction industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan is driving the demand for artificial marble in the region. Moreover, the increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes of consumers in the region are also contributing to the growth of the artificial marble market.

North America and Europe are also significant markets for artificial marble. The growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials, coupled with the increasing trend of using artificial marble in interior design, is driving the growth of the market in these regions. In addition, the increasing renovation activities in residential and commercial buildings are also expected to boost the demand for artificial marble.

Key Players

The global artificial marble market is highly fragmented, with the presence of several players. Some of the key players in the market include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Guangdong Chuanqi Compound Stone Co., Ltd., Jordan Marble and Granite, Hanwha Corporation, LG Hausys, Ltd., LOTTE Advanced Materials Co., Ltd., Guangdong Wayon Industrial Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Pengfei Ceramic Co., Ltd.

The artificial marble market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for low-cost and eco-friendly construction materials, the growing construction industry, and the rising trend of using artificial marble in




