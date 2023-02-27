Submit Release
Market/Ramadan: Minister Mezzour Reassures on Availability and Prices of High Consumption Products

MOROCCO, February 27 - Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, stressed, Friday in Rabat, that the products of high consumption during the month of Ramadan are available on the national market and their prices are declining.

"All products that experience high consumption during Ramadan, are available on the national market and their prices are falling steadily to return to normal," said Mezzour in a statement to the press after the meeting of the high-level inter-ministerial commission to monitor market supply and prices.

He added that the government, walis, governors and all parties involved in monitoring the market supply are mobilized to accompany the reduction of prices to ease the burden on citizens.

Held at the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior, this meeting was an opportunity to highlight the abundance and diversity, on the national markets, of the supply of various products, especially those of high consumption during the month of Ramadan.
