Global Lung Biopsy Devices Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lung biopsy devices market refers to the global market for medical devices used to obtain tissue samples from the lungs for diagnostic purposes. These devices are used to diagnose a variety of lung diseases, including lung cancer, interstitial lung disease, and pulmonary fibrosis.

The market is driven by several factors, including increasing incidence of lung cancer and other respiratory diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and technological advancements in biopsy devices.

The two main types of lung biopsy devices are bronchoscopic biopsy devices and CT-guided biopsy devices.

Bronchoscopic biopsy devices are used for biopsy samples from the airways of the lungs, while CT-guided biopsy devices are used for biopsy samples from deeper within the lung tissue.

Geographically, North America and Europe are the largest markets for lung biopsy devices due to the high prevalence of lung cancer and strong healthcare infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth due to the increasing incidence of lung cancer and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Lung biopsy involves removal of lung tissues for determining any cancer, infection, or lung disease. Lung biopsy can be performed either by open lung or closed lung procedures. An open lung biopsy is carried out in operating rooms under general anesthesia by making an incision in the skin on the chest and a closed lung biopsy is also called needle biopsy that makes use of a needle for tissue removal.

Rise in prevalence of lung cancer in developing as well as developed countries due to adoption of unhealthy lifestyle along with increase in lung infections are anticipated to boost the demand for lung biopsy systems globally. Furthermore, technological advancements such as ultrasound technology and guidance systems like vacuum assisted guns boost the demand for lung biopsy systems in coming years. However, lack of awareness and high costs associated with lung biopsy systems are expected to hinder the growth of the lung biopsy devices market.

The global lung biopsy devices market is divided on the basis of product, procedure, enduser, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into core needle biopsy devices, fine needle aspiration biopsy devices, surgical biopsy devices, and vacuum-assisted biopsy devices. Based on procedure, it is segmented into needle biopsy, thoracoscopic biopsy, transbronchial biopsy, and open biopsy. By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, cancer research centers, specialty clinics, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and lung biopsy devices market forecast estimations from 2020 to 2030, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

• An in-depth lung biopsy devices market analysis includes analysis of various regions and is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the lung biopsy devices market is provided.

• Region-wise and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed in this report.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current lung biopsy devices market trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2030 in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• The key lung biopsy devices market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps in understanding competitive outlook of the lung biopsy devices market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Lung Biopsy Devices Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, DTR Medical, Medtronic, Fujifilm Medical Systems, Hologic, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Argon Medical Devices, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

