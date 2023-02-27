Automotive Headliner Market : Vehicle Type and Sales Channel, OEM, Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive headliners are made from multiple layers of fabric, which covers the ceiling of the car. The headliners are used for both, visual and functional purpose. The functional purpose of headliner is to provide shock absorption, insulation and to hide the wires attached to the ceiling. In addition to functional purpose, the headliners are used to enhance the vehicle interior as well. Individuals are spending enormous amounts of money in modified vehicles to get the required comfort level. Further, the comfort level of the customers is enhanced while travelling on the vehicles with headliners installed on it which is opportunistic for the market. Therefore, quick expansion and varying lifestyles has boosted the demand for global automotive headliners.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rising demand for interior styling, perceived quality & convenience features such as sun roof systems, increase in demand for premium segment vehicles and government regulation for lightweight vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of advanced headliner and roof systems is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, rise in demand for interior styling can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive headliners market trends are as follows:

Government regulation for lightweight vehicles

The regulations and policies regarding the lightweight of the vehicle have made a compulsion for the producers to take measures for reducing vehicle weight significantly, thereby, boosting the demand for lightweight vehicles. Vehicle weight can be reduced considerably by using lightweight material for the headliners that is used to cover the ceiling of the vehicle. This results in the reduction of the overall weight of the vehicle. Therefore, growing demand for lightweight and low-carbon emitting vehicles boosts the growth of the automotive headliner market.

