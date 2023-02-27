Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union Commends Tireless, Continuous Efforts of HM the King in Defending Al Quds

MOROCCO, February 27 - The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union hailed the tireless and continuous efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, to defend the Holy City.

At its 34th conference, held in the capital Baghdad on February 25-26, the Union also commended the efforts of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency, under the Al-Quds Committee, to provide the necessary support to the resilience of the Palestinian people.

The Union affirmed that the region will live in peace, security and stability only if the Palestinian people recover all their usurped rights, calling, in this regard, to make every effort for peaceful Arab relations and settle disputes between Arab countries in order to close ranks, unite and strengthen the foundations of Arab security as a whole.

A delegation of the Moroccan parliament is participating in the 34th session of the conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, held under the theme "Arab support for strengthening the stability and sovereignty of Iraq".

In a statement, the House of Representatives had indicated that the participation of the Moroccan parliamentary delegation in this Arab event is an opportunity to exchange experiences and hold bilateral meetings, which will have a positive impact on the status and position of the Kingdom of Morocco at the regional and international levels, as well as at the level of parliamentary practices in its various aspects.

MAP: 26 February 2023