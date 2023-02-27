Clear Brine Fluids Market Analysis by Product Type, Application and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Clear Brine Fluids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global clear brine fluids market reached a value of US$ 1.09 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.36 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.62% during 2022-2027.
Market Trends:
Clear brine fluids refer to salt solutions used in the completion process of offshore oil and gas wells. These fluids contain little or no suspended solids and may comprise a single type of salt or a mixture of two to three compatible salt compounds. They regulate wellbore pressure, cool drilling equipment, lubricate pipes, and transfer solid particles from the wellbore. Since they help decrease operating time and prevent formations and damage to equipment, clear brine fluids are gaining immense traction across the globe.
Market Outlook:
The global clear brine fluids market is primarily driven by its rising applications as drill-in, workover, completion, and permanent packer fluids. Moreover, there has been a rise in the use of CBFs as displacement fluids to remove drilling mud. In line with this, the surging demand for crude oil and natural gas across numerous end use industries is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, several key players are introducing energy products derived from unconventional resources, such as shale gas, coal bed methane, tight gas sands, and gas hydrates, to expand their product portfolio, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the increasing use of CBFs as an alternative to conventional drilling fluids has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the escalating oil recovery operations to enhance oil production efficiency is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including rapid growth in the oil and gas sector, rising collaborations and mergers among key players, and ongoing drilling activities, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.
Clear Brine Fluids Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the clear brine fluids market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Albemarle Corporation
• Baker Hughes Company
• Carousel Specialty Products Inc.
• Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd.
• Clements Fluids
• Halliburton Company
• ICL Group Ltd.
• Lanxess AG
• Newpark Resources Inc.
• Schlumberger Limited
• Solent Chemicals
• Tetra Technologies Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the clear brine fluids market on the basis of product type, application and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Potassium Chloride
• Calcium Chloride
• Calcium Bromide
• Potassium Formate
• Cesium Formate
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Onshore Oil and Gas Production
• Offshore Oil and Gas Production
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
