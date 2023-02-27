/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia wins deal with MTN to accelerate expansion of 5G in South Africa #MWC23

New deal with MTN South Africa replaces incumbent supplier, strengthens partnership and increases Nokia’s market share.

Nokia to deploy its comprehensive AirScale portfolio to modernize and expand MTN’s 5G radio network for superior coverage and capacity.

Nokia to establish a new training program focused on entrepreneurship and digitalization.

27 February 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by MTN South Africa (MTN SA) for the first time ever as one of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment providers. Under the deal, Nokia will modernize the existing 2G/3G/4G radio network and expand MTN’s 5G radio network across 2800 sites in the Central and Eastern part of the country – driving digitalization across the African continent. MTN SA is part of MTN Group Limited, Africa's largest mobile network operator with operations in 17 countries serving 272 million subscribers.

Nokia will provide equipment from its next-generation, energy-efficient AirScale portfolio - powered by its latest generation of ReefShark chipsets - including 5G AirScale baseband, massive MIMO active antennas and remote radio heads (RRH) covering all urban and rural scenarios. Nokia will also provide its Self-Organizing Networks (SON) solution for optimization and network assurance, ensuring MTN's network continues to perform optimally. Nokia’s solutions will enable a superior 5G experience for mobile users with high bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds, and low latency.

As part of its commitment to South Africa, Nokia is also establishing a training program to drive digitalization in the country and across the African continent. Open to 5,000 applicants, the program will focus on product development as well as developing entrepreneurship. The program is aligned with the Finnish National Agency of Education and graduates will receive a diploma supporting further career opportunities.

Michele Gamberini, MTN South Africa’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, said: “We need next-generation technologies, such as Nokia’s AirScale portfolio to ensure that South Africa is a leader in the digital era across the African continent and globally. Our partnership with Nokia allows us to rapidly expand our 5G network so that our citizens and their businesses can leverage the digital economy and reap the benefits of a modern connected life.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: “This significant contract with MTN strengthens our market position in South Africa and helps MTN deliver superior 5G experiences to its subscribers. Our industry-leading energy-efficient AirScale portfolio will improve the coverage and capacity of MTN’s network performance while contributing to reduced carbon emissions. We look forward to a long-lasting and successful partnership with MTN.”

