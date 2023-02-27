OnePlus Announces a Technical Partnership with Perfect World Games About Ray Tracing on Mobile

Ray tracing enabled Tower of Fantasy can be experienced on the OnePlus 11 5G at MWC 2023

Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2023) - Global leading technology company OnePlus today announces a technical partnership with Perfect World Games on ray tracing technology. Both parties work closely to bring the ray tracing technology to Tower of Fantasy in-game play on the OnePlus 11 5G.

"We're extremely thrilled to cooperate with Perfect World Games to showcase this industry-leading technology that shapes the future of mobile gaming experience on the OnePlus 11 5G," said Kinder Liu, OnePlus COO and Head of R&D. "OnePlus is dedicated to providing the most immersive game experience to our users and today we take this experience to a new level."

"We're excited to cooperate with OnePlus to apply this advanced technology that previously only be seen on PCs in mobile phone," said Dan Xu at Perfect World Games. "As a leading game developer, our mission is to bring the best experience to gamers, and ray tracing technology will dramatically transform the in-game experience."

Ray Tracing on Mobile Gaming

Ray tracing is a technology that enables dynamic in-game lighting, reflections, cross-physics illuminations, and shadows, allowing for extreme environmental realism when gaming. The newly launched OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 mobile platform that supports hardware accelerated ray tracing technology, which provides the opportunity for OnePlus to work with Perfect World Games to fully explore the potential of ray tracing on mobile.

Ray Tracing in Open World MMORPG on Mobile

Compared to traditional MMORPG games, incorporating ray tracing in open-world games has significant technical challenges, especially on mobile platform. Perfect World Games developed techniques such as a distance-based dynamic object frame-updating mechanism and range-based ray tracing culling based on light source perspective, which enables players to experience real-time stable frames while enjoying ray tracing effects. Additionally, for the open-world scenes in Tower of Fantasy, the ray tracing acceleration structures are further optimized through employing small object culling and view frustum culling based on camera frustum solid angle. By accurately simulating the propagation and interaction of light rays, players can immerse themselves in the Vera desert and experience the more realistic effect of flames from the surroundings and the hot sand underfoot.

Normally, open world MMORPG game experience is more immersive than traditional MMORPG game due to more realism detailed objects, and this experience is further elevated by ray tracing technology. Occlusion and shadows in open world scenes are accurately calculated to precisely illuminate and shade the objects of all sizes and scales in Tower of Fantasy. This is totally different with traditional rendering methods which often miss intricate details in scenes, leading to inaccurate or missing occlusion and shadows. For instance, by calculating the occlusion effect of the scene under a uniform intensity of light, ray tracing on Tower of Fantasy enhances and improves the contrast between light and dark in the visuals, achieving more realistic shadows and ultimately adding a stronger sense of spatial depth and realism to the game's environments.

The introduction of mobile ray tracing technology also enables more accurate capturing of shadows and occlusion effects of objects in the distance and behind other objects, resulting in better visual performance compared to traditional rendering techniques.

Moreover, with mobile ray tracing enabled, the game improves the effect of simulating the absorption of physically accurate light as it passes through and reflects off water surfaces. The difficulty here is that light is comprised of various wavelengths of light waves, and when these light waves enter the water, they are absorbed differently.

Ray Tracing on the OnePlus 11 5G

The objective for this partnership is to improve the visual and performance experience on mobile device. To improve the graphics quality, engineers from OnePlus and Perfect World Games co-developed the Real-time Inline Ray Tracing Pipeline and a novel Fast Temporal Convergence Algorithm for Ambient Occlusion, specifically tailored to meet the demands of "Tower of Fantasy" by utilizing a forward rendering pipeline.

To cope with the demanding graphics computing power brought by ray tracing technology, Spatiotemporal Oversampling is employed. Thanks to its over-the-top hardware specs, including 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB ROM with UFS 4.0, and the new Cryo-velocity VC Cooling System, the OnePlus 11 5G can support the real-time rendering of mobile ray tracing on the graphics of Tower of Fantasy.

From February 27th to March 2nd, OnePlus will showcase ray tracing enabled Tower of Fantasy at Hall 3, 3M10 at MWC 2023.

OnePlus is a global mobile technology brand challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

