Yachts Charter Market to record growth at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period, Regional Insights and Global Trends

The global Automotive and Transportation business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence report on the " Yachts Charter Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data with quantitative and qualitative data analysis methods. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects the market to grow from USD 16.7 Bn in 2021 to USD 25.63 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. As per the report, the North America region is expected to dominate the global Yachts Charter Market during the forecast period.



Yachts Charter Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 16.7 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 25.63 Bn. CAGR 5.5 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 296 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 116 Segment Covered Yacht Type, Yacht Size and Consumer Type Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The Yachts Charter Market is majorly driven by the growing marine tourism sector

The demand for yacht charters is increasing due to the rising participation of the masses in recreational and competitive boating activities across the world. The Yachts Charter Market is also positively impacted by the rising per capita income levels and the increasing inclination towards luxury trips across exotic locations. The other factors that are driving the Yachts Charter Market are the increasing use of renewable energy as a primary fuel in various marine vehicles because of the enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses and the increasing popularity of water sports. The yacht charter service providers are using online mediums to showcase their offerings. The increasing number and range of yachts available for booking, and collaboration between major travel agencies and yacht companies are also the major factors driving the Yachts Charter Market growth over the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the North America region is expected to dominate the global Yachts Charter Market

The Yachts Charter Market in the North American region is growing due to the presence of a diverse coastline with a plethora of cruising places. One of the main reasons behind the growth of the Yachts Charter Market is the numerous tourist destinations in the region. The European region is also expected to witness growth at a fast rate during the forecast period. This growth of the region is mainly attributed to the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals and the increasing popularity of water adventure and fishing activities.

Yachts Charter Market Segmentation

By Yacht Type

Sailing Yachts

Motor Yachts

Catamaran Yacht



By Yacht Size

By Consumer Type

Based on Yacht Type, the motor yacht held the largest share of the Yachts Charter Market in 2021. Based on Yacht Size, the small yacht size segment is expected to hold the major share of the market. Based on Consumer Type, the retail segment is expected to hold the largest portion of the global Yachts Charter Market.

Yachts Charter Market Key Competitors include:

Boat International Media Ltd. (UK)

Charter Yachts Australia (Australia)

CharterWorld LLP (UK)

Dream Yacht Charter (US)

Fairline Yacht (UK)

Fraser Yachts (Sydney)

Inter Yacht Charter (UK)

Martello Yachting and Company (Netherlands)

Nicholson Yachts (US)

Northrop & Johnson (US)

Simpson Marine Limited (Hong Kong)

Super Yacht Logistics, LLC (Japan)

Thai Charters (Thailand)

West Coast Marine Yacht Services Pvt Ltd. (India)

Yacht Charter Fleet (UK)

Yachtico, Inc. (US)

Zizooboats GmbH (Germany)

Burger Boat Company (US)

Catamaran Guru (US)

Dream Marine Limited (Republic of Korea)

Fipa Group Srl. (Italy)

Grand Yachts, Inc. (Canada)

Horizon Yatch Company (US)

Jokai Marive International, Inc. (Philippines)

KingShip Marine Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Maxi Dolphin Srl (Italy)

Oceanco (Netherlands)

OnBoat Inc. (US)

