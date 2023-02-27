New Children's Book Introduces Young Readers to Positive Self-Talk

Melissa D'Accordo, Ph.D. shares tools for improving self-esteem in children with disabilities

RED BANK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While working on an action research project Melissa D'Accordo, Ph.D. began working on the topic of self-talk, and how it affected children with disabilities. She took the positive results of her research and incorporated them into her new children's book, "Hero of Hope."

"Hero of Hope" is designed to teach children to feel happy through the power of positive self-talk. The book encourages kids to look in the mirror every morning and say positive things about themselves, helping them to realize just how wonderful they are.

"We're all unique," D'Accordo said, "but knowing that doesn't always make life easy, especially for children with a disability. Sometimes, we want to give up hope just because we are considered 'different,' but it's important to believe in yourself and the hero within."

D'Accordo wants to break the barriers that impact people with disabilities. She believes that, when provided with the proper tools, anyone can succeed.

"Uplifting affirmations give people the strength needed to face daily challenges," D'Accordo said. "Once children see their positive attributes, great things will happen. They will be able to overcome any bumps in the road and persist through life no matter what!"

"Hero of Hope" is the first book in a 6 book series that teaches all ages and all abilities the importance of perseverance and finding the hero within.

"Hero of Hope"

By Melissa D'Accordo, Ph.D.

ISBN: 9781665725880 (softcover); 9781665725873 (hardcover); 9781665725897 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Melissa D'Accordo, Ph.D. is a curriculum specialist, education consultant and advocate for people with disabilities. She earned her doctorate of philosophy in education. She has been dedicated to the field of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities for over 23 years and has conducted both qualitative and action research within the field. She believes strongly in teaching acceptance and breaking down barriers that impact people with disabilities. "Hero of Hope" is the first book out of a series of 6, that teaches all ages and all abilities the importance of finding the hero within, so that you can persevere through life no matter what. To learn more, please visit https://yearningforlearningpublishing.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

afletcher@lavidge.com

Media Contact

Ashley Fletcher, LAVIDGE, 480982600, afletcher@lavidge.com

SOURCE Archway Publishing