NoCal concept beverage brand ZERO& left their first footprint in SoCal

ZERO& signature drink: Black Sesame Blizzard Assorted drinks and desserts from Zero& Coconut Zero, one of the most iconic products from Zero&

The innovative outlet opened first SoCal store and introduced handcrafted fruit tea and Instagrammable drinks to Mission Viejo

I want to make the drinks that my children would love to drink every day.” — Toby Sun

MISSION VIEJO, CA, USA, March 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ZERO& , a new concept beverage brand featured by mainstream media like Forbes and The Business Journals, has announced the opening of their first store in SoCal. Located on the 1st floor and next to LUSH at The Shops in Mission Viejo, the new outlet officially opened doors at the beginning of January 2023. The new store offers a range of handcrafted fruit teas, milk teas, and other drinks, along with customizable toppings that allow customers to create their own unique blends.Just as ZERO&’s slogan says, “Reimagine Tea & Boba”, the brand is known for its focus on healthy concepts, low calories, and novel tastes. Founded in Silicon Valley during the pandemic, ZERO& has quickly become a favorite among tea lovers. The brand's founder and CEO, Toby Sun, a serial entrepreneur and foodie, has made it his mission to bring the most extraordinary ethnic flavors from different countries to California locals."I want to make the drinks that my children would love to drink every day," said Sun. "That's why we use natural fruits and premium ingredients like Costa Rica's pink glow pineapples, Mexican champagne mangoes, and nutrient-rich Red Robe Oolong tea. Our ingredients are carefully selected based on hundreds of taste tests, and we give them space to shine in creative drinks that look as good as they taste."ZERO&'s most iconic drink - Coconut ZERO uses one whole coconut from Thailand in the drink, blended with fresh coconut juice and coconut flesh. The drink is served in a unique coconut shell, which is very Instagrammable according to many customers.Their latest beverage, the Black Sesame Blizzard, has become another must-try for customers. Made with creamy and nutty house black sesame paste and handcrafted black sesame cream, the drink offers a sweet and deep Asian flavor that is complemented by the smooth and soft cream.In addition to drinks, ZERO& has also partnered with Hanabi, a beloved Bay Area local patisserie brand, to offer mini box cakes & bakery products in innovative flavors. The Hanabi boxes are a perfect complement to ZERO&'s drinks, providing customers with a sweet treat to enjoy alongside their beverages.The store in Mission Viejo is ZERO&'s first location in SoCal area, with another new location inside Ontarios mills. To celebrate the opening of the new stores, ZERO& offered in-store promotions such as BOGO free all drinks for customers. For more information about ZERO& and its delicious beverages, please visit www.zeroand.com . Stay tuned for news about the brand's upcoming expansion to Culver city later this year.

ZERO& now open in SoCal, Mission Viejo! Check out our Handcrafted fruit tea & beverages!