President: Potential must be turned into a project, and a project into jobs

UZBEKISTAN, February 26 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on the development of the economy of Kashkadarya region.

At the beginning of the event, a ceremony for launching 6 new enterprises took place. Representatives of the enterprises Omad Start of Karshi district, Kitob Ip Yigiruv of the city of Karshi, Bakht Textile of Dehkanabad district, as well as the enterprises of Oqsaroy Textile, Pit-Stop and a furniture factory in the city of Shakhrisabz provided information on these production facilities via videoconference.

The Head of state pressed the symbolic button and officially launched new enterprises.

The first issue on the agenda of the meeting was the discussion of measures to improve the energy supply in the region.

This year, as expected, electricity consumption in the region will be 6.9 billion kilowatt-hours, the shortage may be 310 million kilowatt-hours. In this regard, a separate resolution was adopted and work began to provide the missing volumes with excess.

In particular, it is planned to launch 3 solar power plants in Nishan and Chiroqchi districts. Solar panels with a total capacity of 76 MW can be installed at public institutions, enterprises and homes. Renewal of power lines, replacement of devices with high energy consumption are planned. A 6-frequency control device will also be installed at the pumping stations of Karshi central canal, which consume 2.2 billion kilowatt-hours per year.

This will save 50 million kilowatt-hours of electricity this year and 175 million kilowatt-hours starting next year.

The main issue at the meeting was the development of industry, support for entrepreneurship and home-based work.

Over the past five years, $10 billion of investments have been attracted to Kashkadarya. The number of entrepreneurs increased by 2.5 times, and an additional 325,000 permanent jobs were created. Production in 8 districts with weak industrialization increased by 2-3 times. Their share in the regional industrial production reached 36 percent.

In 2023, it is planned to attract $1.5 billion in investments to the region and provide jobs for 440,000 residents.

The Head of state paid special attention to the issue of employment and noted the opportunities in this direction.

In particular, more than 6 thousand residents in 80 mahallas of the region are engaged in home-based work. The signed resolution of the President of Uzbekistan will create wide opportunities for them. So, entrepreneurs will be provided preferential revolving loans of up to 2 million UZS and an interest-free loan of up to 1 million UZS for each hired home-based worker. Workers from home will be allowed to register as self-employed and work without paying taxes.

Low-income citizens who are hired as home-based workers will be paid social benefits for 6 months. A subsidy of up to 9 million UZS will be provided for the purchase of equipment and raw materials. Taxes on profits and turnover, the amount of rent of state property for those entrepreneurs and clusters that attract home-based workers will be reduced by 2 times.

Due to these measures, another 20,000 residents in 150 mahallas of Kashkadarya can get home-based work.

It was emphasized that clusters should actively address employment and social issues in mahallas.

Tasks were defined to improve water supply, provide employment for 10 thousand people in Dehkanabad, Yakkabag, Shakhrisabz and Nishan districts, harvest fish in 5 thousand hectares of reservoirs in Mirishkar district.

An instruction was given to implement 50 projects and create 2,000 jobs in industrial zones. The need to attract and support entrepreneurs in the implementation of growth points at places was also emphasized.

“In each district, the potential must be turned into projects, and projects into jobs”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The insufficiency of using the tourist potential of Shakhrisabz, Kitab, Qamashi and Yakkabag districts was noted. In this regard, the task was set to increase the number of visitors by establishing the movement of the electric train along the route “Shakhrisabz – Karshi – Samarkand”. This will be an additional impetus for the development of tourism, trade and services.

Hokims of regions and districts, representatives of the older generation and the intelligentsia, and entrepreneurs presented their proposals at the meeting.

Thereupon, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev completed his visit to Kashkadarya region.

Source: UzA