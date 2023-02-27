Call Center AI Market Value to Cross USD 9.94 Billion in 2030

call center AI market value

Growing customer interaction on social media platforms & increased data generation from Internet of Things (IoT), social media, are key market growth factors.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global call center AI market generated $959.80 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Improved customer experience and customer response time along with increased data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the global call center AI market. However, high installation and training costs along with privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in interest of call center companies in advanced technologies and surge in penetration of social media platforms present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7308

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global call center AI market based on component, deployment, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global call center AI market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7308

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

List of companies profiled of the global call center AI industry analyzed in the research include Artificial Solutions International AB, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Google, SAP, NICE inContact, Avaya, and Nuance Communications, Inc.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7308

Key Findings of the Study –

• By component, in 2020 the solution dominated the Call Center AI market size. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during Call Center AI market forecast period.

• Depending on deployment model, the cloud generated the highest revenue in 2020 of Call Center AI market share.

• According to the industry vertical, the telecom generated the highest revenue in 2020. However, the healthcare segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period

• Region wise, the Call Center AI industry was dominated by North America region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Procure Complete Report (319 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3SyItPd

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

