St. Albans Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A2001041

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bojan Brkovic

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02264/2023 at 1730 hours

STREET: Route 78

TOWN: Highgate

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet/Snowy

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nathan Roy

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grand Isle, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life-threatening

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Mason D. Vieta

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Jessica Cota

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: None observed.

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police Dispatch was notified of a motor vehicle crash involving 3 vehicles near the intersection of Route 78 and Lampkin Street in Highgate, VT. Troopers from the Vermont State Police along with Swanton PD, Fire and EMS responded to the scene. Upon investigation it was discovered that Operator #1 was traveling westbound on Route 78 at an unknown speed. Operator #1 crossed the center lane, striking vehicle #2 in the front driver side door. Upon the impact vehicle #2, was pushed back approximately 15 feet, making a slight contact with another vehicle that was fueling up at the Irving Gas Station. Vehicle # 3 did not appear to have any damage sustained from the crash. Both Vehicle #1 and Vehicle #2 were totaled in the incident. Operator #2 sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to NW Medical Center for additional treatment.

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150