Functional Shots Market Size Overview By 2027 | Segmentation by Product, Distribution Channel and Regional Insights
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2021
Historical Period: 2016-2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2027
The global functional shots market growth rate is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.19% during 2022-2027. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the functional shots market to exhibit strong growth during 2022-2027.
𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
Functional shots are concentrated drinks that contain specific ingredients designed to provide various health benefits. These shots are typically consumed in a single, small serving and are marketed as a convenient way to support health and wellness goals. Functional shots can contain a variety of ingredients, including vitamins, minerals, herbs, amino acids, and other natural compounds, depending on the intended benefit. Common types of functional shots include energy shots, immune-boosting shots, detox shots, and sports performance shots. They are often sold in health food stores, gyms, and online retails, and are popular among people who are looking for a quick and easy way to supplement their diets with beneficial nutrients.
𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The increasing health awareness among consumers represents a significant factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the rising demand for food and beverages that contain vitamins, minerals, and other beneficial ingredients is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for energy and sports drinks among athletes and fitness enthusiasts is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the easy product availability across proliferating retail channels, affordable product prices, and rising disposable income, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• AriZona Beverages USA
• EBOOST
• Hardcell LLC
• Hawaiian OLA
• Kuli Kuli Inc.
• Living Essentials LLC
• LXR Biotech LLC
• PepsiCo Inc.
• Royal Pacific Foods.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on product and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
• Energy
• Immunity
• Detox
• Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
