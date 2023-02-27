Westminster Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1001338
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo
STATION: Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 02/25/2023 @0046
INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Eastman Road, Grafton
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Casey Jones
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of an alleged assault that took place at a residence on Eastman Road in the town of Grafton. Troopers arrived on scene, spoke with the victim, and investigated the alleged assault. Subsequent investigation at the scene revealed Jones had committed the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Jones was lodged and held on $25,000 bail with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 2/27/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 @ 1230
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Yes - $25,000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks – Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4691