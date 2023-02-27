Westminster Barracks/ First Degree Aggravated Domestic

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1001338

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Peter Romeo

STATION: Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 02/25/2023 @0046

INCIDENT LOCATION: Residence on Eastman Road, Grafton

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Casey Jones

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Grafton, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report of an alleged assault that took place at a residence on Eastman Road in the town of Grafton. Troopers arrived on scene, spoke with the victim, and investigated the alleged assault. Subsequent investigation at the scene revealed Jones had committed the offense of First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Jones was lodged and held on $25,000 bail with a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 2/27/2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/2023 @ 1230

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Yes - $25,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

