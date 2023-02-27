Aira Technologies demonstrates greater than 2X throughput improvement via their high fidelity channel estimation and prediction xApp

Aira Technologies is demonstrating dramatic gains from its AI-based High Fidelity MIMO Channel Estimation and Prediction application (xApp), and substantial energy savings from its AI-based Dynamic Radio Network Management solution (rApp) at MWC 2023

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aira Technologies, a pioneer in the application of Machine Learning (ML) to radically improve wireless telecommunications, today announced that its near-real time AI-based MIMO Channel Estimation and Prediction xApp can achieve >2X throughput improvement, compared to industry standard solutions. In addition, the Aira developed AI-based Radio Network Management rApp has achieved up to 23% reduction on RAN power consumption. Aira's technologies will be on display in multiple partner booths at MWC.

Aira's ground-breaking xApp and rApp are being demonstrated at this year's MWC in the following areas:

Aira's high fidelity channel estimation and prediction xApp demonstrating >2X throughput improvements can be seen in the following booths:

Aira's Dynamic radio network management rApp demonstrating energy savings improvements of up to 23% can be seen in the following booths:

"The application of AI/ML to wireless baseband processing in this fundamental manner is an industry first. Together with our industry partners, Aira is showcasing three very important things - the power of the Open RAN movement to accelerate innovation; the extraordinary potential for AI/ML in cutting edge wireless applications; and, the enormous potential for the RIC and consequently the ability to improve the RAN through xApps and rApps," said Anand Chandrasekher, Co-founder and CEO of Aira Technologies.

"Radio Access Networks (RAN) operate in varied network conditions and radio environments. ML presents a natural framework to classify these conditions accurately and process the RAN signals optimally for each of these conditions. We are seeing tremendous MU-MIMO throughput gains from our ML-based channel prediction xApp and we are working on applying our ML framework to other RAN functionalities," said Ravikiran Gopalan, Founder and CTO of Aira Technologies.

Mobile World Congress 2023 attendees can see a demonstration of the AI-based MIMO Channel Estimation and Prediction xApp at the VMware stand (Hall 3, 3M11), and the TIP booth (Hall 5, 5A40); and, the ML-based Radio Network Management rApp at the AWS booth (Upper Walkway, South Entrance at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via).

About Aira Technologies

Aira Technologies, an AI software technology startup was founded in 2019 by wireless industry veterans including CEO Anand Chandrasekher (ex-Intel, ex-Qualcomm) and CTO Dr. Ravikiran Gopalan (ex-Bell Labs, ex-Qualcomm) along with well-known wireless researchers Dr. Pramod Viswanath (Professor, Princeton University) and Dr. Sreeram Kannan (Professor, University of Washington, Seattle). Aira's vision is to harness machine learning to make every wireless connection, in every transport, more than 10x better. To that end, the company has assembled a team with a rare combination of 5G wireless technology and cutting-edge AI expertise. It is one of the very few companies that can harness the power of Machine Learning to improve wireless communications using real-time data from mobile networks. For more information, please visit https://www.aira-technology.com/.

