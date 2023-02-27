Yifan Du Red Carpet at ETHOS International Film Festival Yifan Du Red Carpet at ETHOS International Film Festival

Director Yifan Du The Youngest Ever Jury Member at The Los Angeles Asian Awards 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director Yifan Du served as Judge on ETHOS International Film Award, and she has become The Youngest Ever Jury Member at The Los Angeles Asian Awards 2022.

From enrolling the youngest judge on board to some of the best submissions, everything at LAAFA 2022 became the talk of the town.

Held at the Raleigh Studios Hollywood from November 12, 2022, to November 13, 2022, the Los Angeles Asian Awards LAAFA 2022 returned with a bang to the city of Los Angeles. The third edition of the LAAFA was celebrated in full swing, with submissions of movies from across Asia. It also witnessed the historical moment of roping in the youngest female Chinese judge on the panel, Yifan Du.

LAAFA is the first-of-its-kind film festival that provides Asian films with a platform to be featured in the United States of America. With an approach to promote an integrated, equally diverse and accepting entertainment industry. It is a production of Power of Film Institute, a non-profit organization dedicated and committed to the cause of providing equal opportunities to emerging filmmakers from minority groups with limited socioeconomic means. An event like no other, the organizers of LAAFA take great pride in being the servants of a progressive entertainment community.

LAAFA 2022 honored the significant contributions of the Chinese director Yifan Du. Her brilliance and exceptional work in the short films '’A.I’ 'and 'Blue' earned her the deserving spot. She shared the panel with the director of blockbuster TV shows 'Friends’ 'Hannah Montana' Roger Christiansen, the presence of whom was truly a learning experience for the young emerging talent. The senior jury panel included Christelle Almeida, an Indian American actress representing the best of Bollywood and Hollywood. Elias Acosta, the globally renowned photography director famous for her blockbuster cinema films, including 'Refuge from The Storm and Sanky', was also on board as a judge. Watch trailers of her short films at Yifan Du Short Films.

'LAAFA 2022 was an amazing learning experience for me. I was nervous about such a huge responsibility, and with such quality submissions making a judgment wasn’t easy at all. I left LAAFA 2022 as a new person, more mature, learned, and certainly a better director. I look forward to coming back next year. —-- Chinese Director, Yifan Du.

LAAFA 2022 recognized Yifan Du's efforts in making the production of '‘A.I' possible; the film was shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, with strict standard operating procedures, and there were many delays and extra expenses involved in the making of the film. The team of eighteen people had been reduced to eleven. The hard work and determination of the team made it possible to bring such a masterpiece to the audience. Inspiration for the new coming filmmaker, Yifan's passion for direction and editing, was appreciated by the event organizers. Check out her previous works at Yifan Du Director-Editor.

Director Yifan Du also served as judge on the ETHOS Film Awards International Film Festival. ETHOS honors artist who tells a story that could change the world for the better.

““The objective is not only to award beautifully captured films, but also to acknowledge purpose-driven script writers and filmmakers who are sometimes neglected by the industry but whose work could have a big cultural impact. The pedigree and enthusiasm of the chosen filmmaker’s signal that they are certain to triumph,” said Munro, who founded the ETHOS Film Festival with the idea that it would be different from other such events in Hollywood.”

The journey of Yifan Du in the US began as a student who was an aspiring director; the opportunities in the US were plenty compared to her homeland, which kept her in the country—graduating from Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California, the Motion Picture, and Television major started with low-budget commercials, wedding shoots and other assignments. Though small in scale, the opportunities became a training ground for the newcomer who was determined to find her way. She started from as low as $150 in her pocket to now an internationally renowned director and editor, the story of Yifan Du is worth telling to emerging filmmakers from Asia.

Yifan also collaborated with Hollywood actress Maggie Q. for a series of the short film that went on to win many awards which, included the Best Indie Short Film, Best Short Film and other awards at Five Continents International Film Festival, Calcutta International Cult Film Festival, South Film and Arts Academy Festival, and was successfully shortlisted for the Golden Statuette International Film Festival.

Yifan is committed to contributing to the entertainment industry by fostering opportunities for Asian filmmakers. Bringing Chinese culture through films, she now has expanded her horizons to many other cultures, women-driven films and identifying social ills through the medium of entertainment. She looks forward to being part of filmmaking that adheres to social responsibilities towards the audience.

For more details and information, head over to https://fancydu11.wixsite.com/director. Connect with Yifan Du over Facebook or Instagram for candid interaction.

About Yifan Du

Yifan Du is a Chinese director, editor and storyteller popular known for her short films ‘A.I’ and ‘Blue.’ For her efforts to promote an inclusive, diverse, equal, and progressive entertainment industry, she was brought on board as the youngest female judge on the third edition of the Los Angeles Asian Film Awards LAAFA 2022.