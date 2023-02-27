Food Grade Gases Market Share, Size, Analysis 2023-2028 | Segmentation By Type, Application and Regional Analysis
IMARC Group expects the food grade gases market to reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global food grade gases market size reached US$ 7.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.
𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞:
Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
Historical Period: 2017-2022
Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Food grade gases are pure gases that are used in the food industry for various applications like packaging, preservation, and processing. These gases are carefully purified to eliminate impurities that can contaminate food products, thus ensuring that they are safe for human consumption. Carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen are among the most commonly used food grade gases, and they play an important role in the food industry. Carbon dioxide, for example, is used to create carbonation in beverages, while nitrogen is used for food preservation by displacing oxygen and slowing down oxidation. Food grade gases are carefully monitored and regulated to ensure they meet strict food safety standards and do not pose any health risks to consumers.
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The expanding food and beverage (F&B) industry represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the rising need for food preservation and packaging methods is facilitating the demand for food grade gases, thus driving the market toward growth. Apart from this, the increasing consumer demand for fresh and minimally processed foods and the rising need for the extended shelf life of food products are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising demand for carbonated beverages and rising applications of food grade gases in the meat processing industry, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• Air Liquide S.A.
• Air Products Inc.
• Air Water Inc.
• Coregas Pty Ltd (Wesfarmers Limited)
• Gulf Cryo
• Linde plc
• Massy Group Inc
• SOL Spa
• Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
• The Messer Group GmbH
• Tyczka Polska Sp. z o.o.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
The report has categorized the market based on type, application and end user.
Breakup by Type:
• Carbon Dioxide
• Nitrogen
• Oxygen
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Freezing and Chilling
• Packaging and Carbonation
• Others
Breakup by End User:
• Beverages
• Meat and Seafood
• Convenience Food Products
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
