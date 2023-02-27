Submit Release
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 27, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

  • Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference. Presentation on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:05 p.m. ET in Orlando, FL.

Additional information regarding these events will be available on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors.

About argenx

argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., the EU and Japan. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Kelsey Kirk
kkirk@argenx.com

Investors:

Beth DelGiacco
bdelgiacco@argenx.com


