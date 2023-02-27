Author's Final Sweet Gesture Offers Much-Needed Hope as Prescribed by God to All Who Will Listen

Xulon Press presents an inspirational book for women; author's desire for the women of God to come and be made whole.

WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Crystal E. Flores provides insurmountable hope and inspiration in His Perfection of Beauty ($15.49, paperback, 9781662868009; $23.99, hardcover, 9781662868016; $6.99, e-book, 9781662868023).

Crystal Flores was a wife, mother and minister of the Gospel. She spent 25 years of her life ministering to the brokenhearted, tirelessly exhorting, uplifting, and challenging those God had placed in her path to partake in the relational healing found in Jesus. Flores was diagnosed with cancer and went home to her eternal home soon after, but even while ill, she poured her heart and soul in this inspirational book.

His Perfection of Beauty is the author's first and only book. It was written to reach the multitude of women who suffer the consequences of not fully knowing their value and insurmountable worth in the Kingdom of God. Readers will appreciate the sage counsel and gold nuggets provided throughout the book. Reading the words of Flores, it will soon be apparent that the author speaks from a familiar place; a place of pain and brokenness but not of futility. This book offers hope, as it transparently provides a peek inside the author's mind and soul.

When the husband of the late author was asked what inspired the writing of this book, Moises Flores said, "My late wife Crystal's desire was to help woman become all that she believed the Lord called them to be."

Crystal Flores was a minister for more than two decades. She loved her family, traveling, writing and directing plays for church evangelism. Flores is survived by her husband Moises and her two children Elizabeth and Moises.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. His Perfection of Beauty is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

