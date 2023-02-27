Fictional Story Based on True Life Experiences of a Truck Driver with a Cat On Board

Xulon Press presents the story of a truck driver living on the road with her beloved cat as they overcome some very difficult trials.

DELTA, Colo., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Stacy Frantz pens entertaining fiction in The Misadventures of Me and Miss Kitty: Life on the road, a trucker with her cat ($15.99, paperback, 9781662870194; $9.99, e-book, 9781662870200).

Frantz takes readers on a fictional journey of cross country adventures with truck driver Tory and "Miss Kitty", her feline driving companion. Life on the road is not all fun and games for this adventurous duo, as they are each met with challenges of their own. Faced with boredom, Miss Kitty goes on a quest to adopt a pet of her own but not the kind of pet that belongs on a truck. Tory faces difficult struggles including a life-threatening event, and ponders whether having a cat on board is more trouble than it's worth. Readers will be enthralled following the story to discover how she perseveres to overcome some very difficult trials.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Frantz said, "This is an account of the last few years of my driving career."

Stacy Frantz is a mother of 2, grandmother of 8 and she has a great-grandchild on the way. She was born in Colorado and lived on the road as a truck driver for more than 25 years. As in this fictional story, Frantz had a cat accompany her on the truck for the last ten years of her career. She enjoys spending time with her family and to see who the real "Miss Kitty" is going to take charge of next. When her truck driving career halted, she found joy in writing her story through two books and more to come. According to the author, the stories she writes are pieces of her life so she writes with her heart and trusts God will allow the words that she writes to make sense.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. The Misadventures of Me and Miss Kitty: Life on the road, a trucker with her cat is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

