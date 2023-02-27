Submit Release
Refreshing 31-Day Devotional Connects the Bible with Sports

Xulon Press presents a clever devotional that scores a "win" for athletes, coaches, ministry leaders, parents and sports fans of any age.

CANAL FULTON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Matthew Harker gives athletes, coaches and sports fans a month's worth of short inspirational readings in Let's Play God's Way: Sports and the Bible ($10.99, paperback, 9781662870750; $4.99, e-book, 9781662870767).

As an experienced athlete, coach and referee, Harker saw the need for helping athletes and sports enthusiasts strengthen their connection to the Bible. His 31-day devotional tackles that challenge by providing an entertaining way to combine sports metaphors with Scripture through inspirational quotes, fun sports history, exciting biblical stories and challenging life applications. Each daily entry includes a "ponder question" to foster introspection and discussion in addition to a prayer focusing readers' thoughts on heaven. This book is ideal for individual devotion, one-on-one discipleship or a group discussion. Readers can expect to gain spiritual growth and ministry leaders can look forward to citing each short devotional before or after a game.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Harker said, "When discipling a couple of young athletes, I thought of writing a devotional that would help them connect to the Bible through their passion of sports."

Matthew Harker is a husband and father of 9 children, a U.S. Navy veteran and Red Cross Lifeguard Instructor. He played organized baseball, basketball, soccer, track and field, high jump, water polo and cross country running. He coached basketball for eight years and refereed basketball for five years. He assisted with sports ministries for various churches and organizations.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Let's Play God's Way: Sports and the Bible is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

