Moving Memoir Provides an Intimate Glimpse into Dark Thoughts, Deepest Prayers and Greatest Victories Through Faith

Xulon Press presents the author's emotional journey and evidence of the reality of God.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xulon Press Christian Writers Award Winning Author, Michelle Gennaro Lapp shares her compelling story with readers to help each find comfort and hope for life's unexpected tribulations in Worst Case Scenario: Finding Overwhelming Rescue in the Promises of God($24.49, paperback, 9781662869273; $9.99, e-book, 9781662869280).

Gennaro Lapp shares her journey through compelling calls, plot twists, and transitions that led her family from urban San Diego to life in the rural mountains of Lesotho, Africa and the Great Rift Valley of Kenya. The author chronicled the intimate details of her marriage to her college sweetheart, the growth of their family through birth and adoption, their call to Africa, and then the unfolding of the most profound loss of her life. Excerpts from the pages of her prayer journals reveal the personal and providential care and love of God, and His faithfulness to keep His promises to bring beauty from the ashes.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Gennaro Lapp said, "I was compelled strongly to write it shortly after my husband died. The moment is written in my journal with the promise that God would use our story 'for the saving of many lives.' After years of speaking in a variety of venues, many people have asked me to write it down to help others who have been faced with similar, tragic circumstances. I sincerely pray it is a comfort and encouragement to the grieving and evidence of the reality of God."

A gifted high school English teacher, Michelle Gennaro Lapp holds a BA in Applied Communications and M.Ed in Counseling & Guidance. She serves as the Southwest Mobilizer for Africa Inland Mission, but her life and professional experiences encompass speaking, teaching, writing, church ministry, and cross-cultural missions. Living, working, serving in Africa, and parenting married, widowed, and blended has shaped her, but her journey through suffering has deepened her walk with Jesus and expanded her call. Her training includes coaching and debriefing and she accepts invitations to speak and minister on a wide scope of inspirational, biblical topics. Gennaro Lapp lives in San Diego, California with her husband Brent and a diminishing number of their eight combined adult children. She enjoys the outdoors, rugged mountains, sandy beaches, beachcombing, long walks, crocheting, basking in God's creation, extended time in God's Word, reading, laughing with her adult children, travelling, and the joy of friendship. Gennaro Lapp believes she has been "comforted to be a comfort" and can be reached at michellegennarolapp.com.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Worst Case Scenario: Finding Overwhelming Rescue in the Promises of God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Michelle Gennaro Lapp, Salem Author Services, (619) 335-3039, contactmichellegennaro@gmail.com

