Author Provides Her Refreshing, Unique Perspective of the Bible in Poetry Form

Xulon Press presents Biblical poetry aimed to seek out the lost to be saved and His Followers to be reenergized.

CYPRESS, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Rev. Everlyn C. Hayes-Thomas writes poetry for believers and non-believers in Eternal Truth Poetry: God's Words, Will and Ways ($24.49, paperback, 9781662868535; $9.99, e-book, 9781662868542).

Under the direction of the Holy Spirit, Scriptures were read and all of the poetry written by Rev. Hayes-Thomas was crafted in accordance with the King James Version of the Bible. Her mission is to affirm to some and re-affirm to others that Jesus Christ loves them unconditionally. Through her thought-provoking poems, she wants all to understand that salvation, forgiveness, grace and mercy is available to all that "seek ye first the Kingdom of Heaven; according to Gods Words, Will and Ways." As per Rev. Hayes-Thomas, the depth of explanations and the credibility of God are from the beginning of time until the end of time to come.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, she said, "I was inspired to write this book under the direction of the Holy Spirit."

Rev. Everlyn C. Hayes-Thomas was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She currently resides in Cypress, Texas. She says that God blessed her to be a woman of noble charter (Prov. 31:10-31). After more than 25 years out of high school, Rev. Hayes-Thomas enrolled in college. Giving God the credit for her success, she received an Associate of Science (Psychology) from Trinity Valley Community College. Not long after, she discovered that she was dyslexic. Crediting God's help again, her educational pursuits continued and she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science (Sociology) from the University of Houston Downtown. She also received her Certification as a Christian Counselor from International Christian Institute and Graduate School, a Master of Science in Human Services (Counseling) and a Master of Education (Post-Secondary and Adult Education) both from Capella University. Impressively, she is currently working on her Doctrine in Nouthetic Counseling at Shalom Ministry, Bible College and Seminary to be completed in December 2023.

Rev. Hayes-Thomas served in a number of Christian organizations, holding offices from Chaplain to President. In 1985, she accepted her calling of preaching, teaching, counseling, and intercessional prayer warrior to and for all people no matter their race, creed, color, gender, ability or disability, and/or their cultural context. She is called and ordained by God, licensed by man and gifted by God under the direction of the Holy Spirit to study and write poetry according to the King James Vision of the Bible. Her hobbies include sewing, drawing, and bowling.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Eternal Truth Poetry: God's Words, Will and Ways is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

