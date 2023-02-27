Get On Track To Achieve Your Goals By Following These Seven Steps

Xulon Press presents pre-vetted steps for success

MCDONOUGH, Ga., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Jacki Edwards shares her own strategies for success in How To Get Your Life By Ordering Your Life's Steps: 7 Principles To Achieve Personal Goals ($16.49, paperback, 9781662866159; $5.99, e-book, 9781662866166).

If you are not sure how to get from where you are in life to where you want to be, then let Edwards help you chart your path. The seven steps she outlines in her new book helped her find the change, stability and financial freedom she sought in her own life, and she wants to help you find the same progress in your own.

"My goals were not attained without struggles and hard work, but these seven steps were instrumental in keeping me anchored throughout the process. Today, I have financial freedom, stability, peace of mind, and an unwavering relationship with my Creator," said Edwards.

Dr. Jacki Edwards is a published author, inspirational speaker and board-certified family nurse practitioner. She is the CEO and founder of Jacki Edwards Events & More and How May I Health You, a disease management coaching company. Her life's story is marked by two failed marriages, unsettling forms of marital abuse and the struggles of raising children as a single mother. Those periods of lows taught her how to navigate the murky waters of life.

