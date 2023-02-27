Many Parents Are Troubled By What Their Children Are Taught In School, And Help Is On The Way

Xulon Press presents guidance to challenge the narratives taught to your children.

JULIAN, Pa., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Chuck Mason shares his own tried-and-true method in How Do I Talk To My Kids About Social Justice? Protecting Your Kids From The Woke Indoctrination Of Public Schools ($13.49, paperback, 9781662868740; $5.99, e-book, 9781662868757).

Mason has spent much of his own career speaking on topics such as the legislative implications of the transgender agenda and woke culture's influence on our children. So when he witnessed his own two sons embrace critical race theory, cancel culture, and other narratives they were presented in school, he was troubled. His first reactions failed to convince them, so he used his training to develop a better method, one he is ready to share with a wider audience.

"The information and strategies I provide work and equip parents to protect their children. Although the book was written for parents, anyone can use the information and strategies to challenge social justice narratives with school boards, teachers, professors, friends, and employers," said Mason.

Chuck Mason (BS Biology, MDiv) studied Post-Modern philosophy and its influence on faith and American culture while pursuing a Master of Divinity degree at Fuller Theological Seminary. He has devoted his intellectual life to tracking the challenges Postmodern philosophy and American Marxism have on the American political and cultural landscape, sharing his insights and educating throughout the area.

