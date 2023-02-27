Submit Release
A Sleepytime Soother from an Education Expert and Curriculum Curator

Xulon Press presents the ideal bedtime book for children and the adults who love them.

FOREST LAKE, Minn., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Michele Pickel, PhD smooths the path to bedtime with Secrets of Sleepytime ($14.99, paperback, 9781662868702; $26.99, 9781662868719; $5.99, e-book, 9781662868726).

This lovely bedtime poem is accompanied by beautiful paintings that send children off to dreamland wrapped in the warm love of the Father of Lights.

"Secrets of Sleepytime has eased bedtime struggles for my children and grandchildren for many years. Now, I want to share the quiet creatures with other children around the world and leave a legacy my family, students, and friends can share with children for years to come," said Pickel.

Professor Michele Pickel PhD is a literacy specialist with experience in early childhood, elementary, Christian and public education and an author and reviewer of curriculum and devotional materials. In 2012, Michele combined a lifelong love of horses with her educational expertise to create a new and unique program called Horse Powered Reading® to help struggling readers. Pickel and her husband Steve live in Minnesota with their dog KaCee and four horses. She loves Jesus, her family and helping children around the world.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. Secrets of Sleepytime is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Michele Pickel, Salem Author Services, 651-343-5016, pickel@csp.edu

 

