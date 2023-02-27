Riveting True Testimony Takes Readers on a Supernatural Journey Demonstrating That God is Real

Xulon Press presents thought-provoking insight for those contemplating whether there is life after death.

LITTLE RIVER, S.C., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author CHAPPY courageously shares his abuse-filled journey and an eventual life-changing encounter with the Holy Spirit in God Spoke and I Trembled: Warning: Testimonies Within Might Scare You ($13.49, paperback, 9781662868566; $5.99, e-book, 9781662868573).

CHAPPY's childhood was beyond challenging and may be relatable among some readers. Raised without a father, he was an abused child faced with attention deficit disorder and subjected to physical beating by those who was supposed to protect him. Targeted by bullies at school and later in life forced to move where he would be challenged to learn a new language while still being afflicted with learning disabilities. He was exposed to hard drugs and dangerous streets that led to poor choices in friends and the gamble of going to prison.

After many years of intolerable decisions, CHAPPY considered the worthiness of his life. At that very moment, he encountered a supernatural visit that turned his life around. With lifechanging proof of God's existence, CHAPPY is here sharing his powerful story with readers.

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, CHAPPY said, " I was deeply inspired once I had truly encountered the Holy Spirit as a real person and to actually know without a doubt that God is Real."

Author CHAPPY was born in New Jersey and raised in Brooklyn under government assistance and the strictest of mothers. Challenged with Attention Deficit Disorder and no father in the picture by the age of three years old, he struggled in school, was bullied and abused by his mother. At age 12, CHAPPY still couldn't read, write or spell his name. An angry teenager, his mother moved them to a new land with a new language. Drugs soon became his reality. CHAPPY later escaped and returned to New Jersey in search of a new life. Jumping from one job to another, the drugs were still a factor to numb him. He was suicidal and tired of living. Miraculously, at the age of 24 years old, God placed a messenger in CHAPPY's life that would be lifechanging. His heart was the only thing he had to offer.

With a desire to help others, CHAPPY went on to choose a career in law enforcement. In his spare time, he enjoys martial arts, bodybuilding, photography and working with electronics; setting up computers and home theaters.

