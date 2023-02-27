AI in Telecom Market Is Expected To Accumulate A Value Of USD 10.30 Billion by 2030: MRFR Forecast

New York, US, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " AI in Telecom Market By Component, Deployment, Application Forecast till 2030", AI in telecommunication market to expand at a CAGR of 43.10% by 2030

Many different industries, including healthcare, banking, the automotive, and telecommunications, are heavily utilising artificial intelligence. By boosting output and operational effectiveness, automating corporate procedures, and assisting organisations in making quicker decisions, AI technology has the potential to alter the way that industries operate. Wireless communication in the telecommunications sector has a significant impact on the sector and its consumers, despite being a complicated creation. Use AI in the telecommunications sector to address the complicated nature of wireless systems.

AI in Telecom Market Key Players:

The prominent players in the global AI for telecommunication market are –

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems (US)

Nuance Communication (US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

H2O.ai (US)

Salesforce (US)

Infosys Limited (India)

Google LLC (US).

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6803



By 2030, the market for artificial intelligence in telecommunications is projected to be worth USD 10.30 billion, rising at a 43.10% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

AI in telecommunications enables automation to lower costs and boost efficiency by enabling intelligent decision-making to manage dynamic network traffic and resources. The growing demand for autonomously driven network solutions is one of the main factors propelling the rise of AI in telecommunication. The ability of humans to operate such huge and sophisticated networks is being outpaced by the complexity and size growth of telecommunications networks.

AI in Telecommunication Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details AI in Telecom Market Size by 2030 USD 10.30 Billion AI in Telecom Market CAGR 43.10% From 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The key drivers for the growth of AI in telecommunication is increasing demand for autonomously driven network solution.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on AI in Telecom Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ai-in-telecommunication-market-6803



As a result, the telecommunications industry requires highly developed, intelligent, and autonomous network-driven solutions. The speed of service, network quality, and customer experience are all being improved by telecommunications businesses through the adoption of these autonomous and intelligent network solutions while operational costs are being reduced.

Customers communicate online today utilising a variety of social media channels, including Facebook, Twitter, and blogs, where they discuss their experiences with and complaints about service providers. Service providers must therefore have a strategy and the necessary means to gather and analyse such a massive amount of data in order to offer appealing services and increase client retention.

User call reports and network data are the other data sources for telecom service providers. This information enables the analysis of network performance, which lowers customer attrition and boosts profitability. As a result, the demand for data-driven solutions is rising, which is fueling the development of AI in the telecommunications industry.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6803



The global AI in telecommunication market study aims at different segments such as component, deployment mode, technology, application, regions.

By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution is further sub-segmented into network optimization, network security, SDN (software-defined network) & NFV (network function virtualization), and others.

The services are further sub-segmented into professional service and managed services. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By technology, the market is segmented into machine learning (ML) & deep learning (DL) and natural language processing (NLP).

By application, the market is segmented into traffic classification, resource utilization & network optimization, anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, network orchestration and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

Over the projection period from 2018 to 2023, it is anticipated that the global market for artificial intelligence in telecommunications would expand significantly. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the globe are all researched in terms of the geographic analysis of AI in the telecommunications sector.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/6803



Due to the existence of numerous major companies like IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Cisco Systems that offer AI-enabled solutions for the telecommunications industry, North America is predicted to dominate the global market for AI in telecommunication. Due to the digital transformation occurring in many of these nations, which makes the adoption of AI-driven solutions in telecommunication possible, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the quickest growth throughout the forecast period for the worldwide AI in telecommunication market.

Also Check Trending Report of MRFR:

Global IoT Managed Services Market: By Services, End User Forecast Till 2030:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iot-managed-services-market-2333



Global Freight Management System Market Research Report: By Component, Execution and Operations Forecast Till 2030:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/freight-management-system-market-8715



Web 3.0 Blockchain Market Research Report Information By Blockchain Type, Application, Vertical Forecast Till 2030:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/web-3-0-blockchain-market-10746



About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com