Tiana Pongs Unveiled as the New Face of Natural Skincare Brand

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27th, 2023 - German-born, Los Angeles-based model, actress, and author, Tiana Pongs has been unveiled as the new face of the natural, sustainable skincare brand Per Në Skin.

Tiana’s striking beauty has seen her grace numerous national and international TV spots and advertising campaigns around the world. She has previously modeled for L'Oréal, Mercedes, Max Mara, Tommy Hilfiger, and Schwarzkopf, gracing billboards in Milan, Paris, and New York. She is a favorite of countless beauty brands thanks to her flawless skin and blonde tresses and was the first choice for Per Në Skin.

A love note to nature, Per Në Skin's premium skincare products are carefully formulated from high-quality, all-natural ingredients. Its restorative, multi-purpose formulas improve the health and appearance of all types of skin, inspired by ancient remedies and brought to life by modern science.

A fierce advocate for natural skincare, Tiana says, "I have always been interested in natural products, and firmly believe in the power of natural ingredients to improve the health and appearance of the skin. I’m delighted to play a role in the launch of Per Në Skin’s collection and happy to share this brand's message with the world."

The brand's launch campaign featuring Tiana was shot by acclaimed celebrity photographer Elias Tahan, who has previously created imagery for Calvin Klein and is the go-to photographer for Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty brand. His work for Per Në Skin features Tiana in a series of stunning photographs and video shorts, showcasing her natural beauty and incredible complexion.

Adriana Bena, make-up artist and founder of Per Në Skin collection says, “Tiana is the perfect representation for our brand." Tiana’s campaign imagery can be seen now on the Per Në Skin website and marketing materials.

To find out more about Tiana Pongs, visit: https://www.tianapongs.com or follow @tianapongs on social media.

For more on Per Në Skin, visit: https://perneskin.com

About Tiana Pongs

International model, actress, and author Tiana Pongs began her career in her native Germany before relocating to Los Angeles. She has been featured in countless fashion magazines and more than 1,000 ad productions while working with high-profile brands including L'Oréal, Mercedes, Max Mara, Tommy Hilfiger, and Schwarzkopf. She is a World Vision Ambassador.

