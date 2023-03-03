3 New Sweet Awards Announced for The Sweetest Creative Writing Contest in LA
Attend Pre-Women's Day Party On March 4th, 2023 First 25 Girls to Enter Creative Writing Contest Win Invite for The Inner Beauty Launch Party On Wednesday Women's Day www.ASweetDayinLA.com
DYLFL offers innovative hybrid courses to small, dedicated groups of future fashion designers who want to find their niche and build thriving fashion futures for themselves, their communities, and their planet; contact Victoria at DYLFL.com
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Pre-Women's Day Party in Santa Monica, on March 4th; and creative writing contest for adults and kids.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Love to Party for Good...Attend Our Sweet Day in LA to Celebrate Women Everyday!"
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Pre-Women's Day Party in Santa Monica, on Saturday March 4th; 11am to 1230pm at Le Macaron on Montana Avenue.
Attend Love to Party for Good and enter creative writing contest to win one of our 3 New Sweet Rewards:
1. A special 3 Hour (1 on 1 Fashion Mentoring Session) with Victoria Hunter; a specialist in fashion education.
2. Earn invite for VIP Party On Women's Day 'Manis for 4 Mommies' (the sweetest pampering reward).
3. Earn invite for sponsored lunch with Victoria Hunter (learn about fashion education program) on Women's Day.
1st 25 Elementary School Girls to Participate in Creative Writing Contest Earn Invite for The Inner Beauty Club Launch Party on Women's Day in LA!
Sweetest entries of the day earn invites for March Themed Parties; "Celebrate Paris in LA!"
Carlos Cymerman, adds "Our sweet community party is for talented kids, moms, and anyone who loves celebrating women. We are also awarding $100 shopping gift cards. Want to make a positive impact? Invite a friend, neighbor, or co-worker to party for good on March 4th, 2023."
About
Victoria Hunter is a specialist in fashion education. An award-winning fashion design student and instructor, Victoria has helped over 3,500 students learn about fashion design. She attributes her success to a fun energetic vibe, combined with a current, systematic teaching strategy. Hunter received a Bachelor of Arts Specializing in Fashion Design from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, and is a published author on the subject of fashion design and generating creativity. www.dylfl.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to support girls and luxury shopping? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund sweet girl programs, and Earn The Sweetest Luxury Shopping Experiences; Handbags, Paris, and Shoes Too. To learn more visit www.LovetoShopforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
