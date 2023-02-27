Global AI In Oil And Gas Market Is Projected To Grow At A 13% Rate Through The Forecast Period

AI In Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the AI in oil and gas market. As per TBRC’s AI in oil and gas market forecast, the AI in oil and gas global market size is expected to reach $5.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.52%.

The growth in the AI in oil and gas market is due to the digitization of the oil and gas industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI in oil and gas market global share. Major players in the AI in oil and gas global market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Accenture PLC, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

Trending AI In Oil And Gas Market Trend

Technological advancement is a key trend in AI in the oil and gas market. The development of cutting-edge technology solutions is a top priority for the major players in the oil and gas industry as they seek to improve their competitiveness. The oil and gas sectors are integrating IT with operations to improve essential operational activities, including production, maintenance, safety, and asset management. These digital technologies include big data, analytics, automation, AI, 3D printing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

AI In Oil And Gas Market Segments

•By Type: Hardware, Software, Hybrid

•By Function: Predictive Maintenance And Machinery Inspection, Material Movement, Production Planning, Field Services, Quality Control, Reclamation

•By Process: Reservoir Optimization, Drilling Optimization, Production Optimization, Safety Management, Other Processes

•By Technology: Internet Of Things (IoT), Advance Analytics, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Mobility, Other Technologies

•By Application: Upstream, Downstream, Midstream

•By Geography: The global AI in oil and gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in oil and gas is used for upstream operations, customized drilling, and optimization of downstream operations. Emulating human intelligence in machines created to act and think like people is known as artificial intelligence (AI).

AI In Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides artificial intelligence in the oil and gas industry insights on AI in oil and gas market size, drivers and AI in oil and gas market trends, AI in oil and gas market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and AI in oil and gas market growth across geographies. The AI in oil and gas global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

